Hydropothecary appoints former BC Health Minister, Dr. Terry Lake, as VP of Corporate Social Responsibility

GATINEAU, QC–(Marketwired – August 31, 2017) – The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX VENTURE: THCX) (the “Company” or “Hydropothecary”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Terry Lake, DVM, to the position of Vice-President of Corporate Social Responsibility.

He is joined by Pierre Killeen, who is appointed as the Company’s Vice-President of Corporate Communications and Government Relations.

As the former Minister of Health for British Columbia, Terry Lake managed the implementation of the province’s public health response to the fentanyl opioid crisis. His leadership and vision were rewarded with the Canadian Public Health Association’s National Public Health Hero Award in May 2017, as well as the Provincial Public Health Officers’ Award of Excellence in Public Health.

He was deeply involved in British Columbia’s recreational and medical cannabis initiatives and policy advances. His knowledge of the cannabis industry from the political frontlines will play a key role in Hydropothecary’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

“It is exciting to be part of a company at the forefront of change in public policy. My prime objective is to ensure that the initiation of the framework around recreational cannabis is done in a way that, above all, protects public health, especially as it relates to young Canadians,” he said.

Trained as a lawyer and fluently bilingual, Pierre Killeen joins Hydropothecary from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he pioneered its digital advocacy practice. He brings a leading-edge knowledge of public affairs, strategic communications and public engagement to the Hydropothecary team.

“Cannabis legalization is the biggest public policy issue this country has dealt with since free trade. My job is to help the Hydropothecary tap into the public dialogue and support decision makers at all levels of government, as they bring recreational marijuana into their communities. I’m also very proud of my Quebecois heritage, so the opportunity to work with the only licensed producer in Quebec is personally significant to me,” he said.

The addition of such prominent thought leaders to the Hydropothecary team is part of Hydropothecary’s ongoing commitment to leadership and innovation in the cannabis industry.

“We are delighted with the addition of Terry Lake to our team. Having one of the highest profile politicians moving across the country to join us is yet another sign of confidence in the Hydropothecary story. And hiring Pierre Killeen, a dynamic player at Hill+Knowlton, one of Canada’s top public relations and public affairs firms, only strengthens our front bench,” said CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis.

The appointments of Dr. Terry Lake and Pierre Killeen are subject to customary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hydropothecary Corporation (THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides sun grown and rigorously tested medical cannabis of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary’s branding, cannabis product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THCX’s positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical cannabis within this new marketplace. In addition to medical cannabis production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical cannabis, as well as the import and export of medical cannabis.