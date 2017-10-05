Hydropothecary appoints Nathalie Bourque to its Board of Directors

GATINEAU, QC–(Marketwired – October 05, 2017) – The Hydropothecary Corporation (“Hydropothecary” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: THCX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Bourque to its Board of Directors.

A trusted expert in public affairs and communications for finance and capital markets, Ms. Bourque is currently a member of the boards of directors at Alimentation Couche-Tard, Héroux-Devtek and McGill University.

During her career, Mrs. Bourque worked at CAE, where she was Vice President, public affairs and global communications for a decade. Before joining CAE, she was a partner at NATIONAL public relations, where she did consulting with clients in biopharmaceutical, aerospace, finance, and entertainment. Presently, she is the Quebec Chair of Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

“Nathalie Bourque’s extensive experience and expertise in public relations and communications, in Quebec, Canada and internationally, makes her a significant addition to Hydropothecary’s Board of Directors. We are thrilled to have Ms. Bourque’s insight and abilities as part of our team,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of Hydropothecary.

“Joining Hydropothecary at a time when Canada is making history with the legalization of recreational cannabis is momentous for me. I am delighted to join a such a dynamic company whose vision, expertise and knowledge is shaping this industry’s future,” said Ms. Bourque.

Ms. Bourque adds more than 25 years of experience in financial oversight, corporate governance, reputation management, strategic communications, human resources and investor relations to Hydropothecary’s Board of Directors.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About The Hydropothecary Corporation

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides sungrown and rigorously tested medical cannabis of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary’s branding, cannabis product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THCX’s positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical cannabis within this new marketplace. In addition to medical cannabis production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical cannabis, as well as the import and export of medical cannabis.

