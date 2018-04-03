I-MED Pharma’s I-PEN® Receives Regulatory Approval from INVIMA in Colombia and ANMAT in Argentina

MONTREAL, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian Company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, is pleased to announce receiving regulatory approval from INVIMA in Colombia and ANMAT in Argentina for its patented I-PEN® Osmolarity System.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e4c7695-0adf-443f-b28f-52d13059969d

The I-PEN® Osmolarity System is the world’s first handheld platform that offers eye care professionals a quick and reliable tool for screening dry eye patients.

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED Pharma, stated, “We are very pleased that the I-PEN® Osmolarity System has received regulatory approval in Colombia and Argentina, two of the biggest economies in Latin America. The I-PEN® Osmolarity System is an invaluable asset for measuring tear osmolarity, a key step in identifying the presence and severity of dry eye disease. Through our partnership with Gamma Vision in Colombia and Argentina, the I-PEN® is now available in 5 countries in South America. We believe this partnership will provide a much-needed economical solution for clinicians looking for an efficient and reliable diagnostic tool in this area.”

Mariano Cabo, President of Gamma Vision, states, “We are extremely excited about the I-PEN® Osmolarity System and we are confident that doctors will appreciate its unique features, while embracing its affordability. Our collaboration with I-MED Pharma, a global leader in Ocular Surface Disease, will be instrumental in growing the dry eye diagnostic market in Colombia and Argentina. Practitioners will now have the capability to diagnose and treat dry eye disease with confidence.”

About I-MED Pharma Inc.

I-MED Pharma Inc. is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists and the global eye care community. Established almost thirty years ago, I-MED Pharma creates and distributes innovative medical, surgical and veterinary eye care products worldwide. It continually researches, develops and sources the most effective and advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degeneration, dry eye, glaucoma and Meibomian gland disease.

I-MED Pharma is proud to have been at the forefront of treating Dry Eye Syndrome as a serious disease and invests heavily into education and developing effective dry eye products. I-MED Pharma’s ocular surface disease product range includes diagnostic tools, ocular hygiene, nutrition, dry eye drops and ocular occlusion devices.

About Gamma Vision

Founded in 2001, Gamma Vision has become a regional market leader in South America within the ophthalmic devices field with operations in Argentina (headquarters), Peru and Colombia.

Being one of the top IOL – distributors for many years, Gamma Vision opened a diagnostic & surgical equipment division in 2015, carrying many of the most innovative international brands.

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit www.imedpharma.com.