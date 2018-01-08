I-PEN®, I-DROP® and I-PLUG® now available in Spain and Portugal through Partnership with IMEX

MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-MED Pharma, Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, announced today the signing of an exclusive agreement with IMEX for distribution of it’s I-PEN® Tear Osmolarity System, I-DROP® viscoadaptive dry eye drops, I-PLUG® punctum plugs, as well as our other dry eye products for Spain and Portugal.

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED Pharma said, “IMEX is a promising partner for us with established market expertise and a unique vision for expanding access of our cutting-edge products to both eye care professionals and dry eye patients in the Spanish and Portuguese markets. We are excited by the opportunity present in these countries and will be working closely with IMEX to launch our dry eye product line in the upcoming months.”

Maite Garces, Director of Communications for IMEX, commented, “IMEX is delighted to be working with I-MED Pharma. For 20 years, IMEX has been a leading supplier in the ophthalmology Spanish sector. This new partnership with I-MED reinforces our mission to offer the most advanced technology and solutions for eye disorders, while delivering the best value to our customers. Our collaboration will be key in developing the dry eye market in Spain and Portugal.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists and the global eye care community. Established over twenty-five years ago, I-MED Pharma Inc. creates and distributes innovative medical, surgical and veterinary eye care products. It continually researches, develops and sources the most effective and advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degenerations, dry eye, glaucoma and Meibomian gland disease.

I-MED Pharma is proud to have been at the forefront of treating Dry Eye Syndrome as a serious disease and invests heavily into education and developing effective dry eye products. Most recently, I-MED Pharma launched the world’s first hand-held in-vivo tear osmolarity test, the I-PEN® osmolarity device. I-MED Pharma’s ocular surface disease product range includes diagnostic tools, ocular hygiene, nutrition, dry eye drops and ocular occlusion devices.

For more information please email media@imedpharma.com or visit www.imedpharma.com.