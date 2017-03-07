IAMAW: Strike Looms at Superior Nissan!

SAULT ∩╗┐STE. MARIE, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 7, 2017) - Picket lines may go up outside Superior Nissan, Superior Custom Detailing and Superior Used Cars on March 20th and it may not stop there.

“The employer and their legal counsel have been uncooperative in negotiations thus far,” explained Ralph Martin, Grand Lodge Representative for the International Association of Machinists – IAM. “We have a 100 per cent strike mandate from our membership who are trying to bargain their first collective agreement. The economic package offered is an insult and there are serious issues concerning recognition of apprenticeships.”

The IAM organized Superior Nissan in July 2016 and negotiations for a first collective agreement went well for non-monetary issues but hit a roadblock in January 2017. “This is one of the top performing auto dealerships in the Sault and management refuses to recognize the value the employees bring to the performance of the dealership,” said Martin. “These workers joined us because of what we have negotiated with other dealerships in the city.” The IAM also represents workers at Maitland Motors, Highland Ford, Prouse Motors and Superior Dodge. “Both Superior Dodge and Superior Nissan are owned by WGN Autocorp so we could extend our picket lines to Superior Dodge should the need arise.”

The 25 new members of IAM Local Lodge 2332 include Auto Technicians, Service Writers and Parts Personnel at Superior Nissan, Detailers and Installers at Superior Custom Detailing and Auto Technicians who refurbish cars for resale at Superior Used Cars.

The IAM represents automotive workers at dealerships on Vancouver Island, the lower mainland of British Columbia, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Markham, Toronto, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.