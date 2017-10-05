iAnthus to Host Company Presentation at New West Summit

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – October 05, 2017) – iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or “the Company”), (CSE: IAN) (CSE: IAN.CN) (CNSX: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford, will present at the New West Summit, in Oakland, California, on Friday, October 13th at 1:00pm PT, at the Oakland Marriott City Center Hotel.

Mr. Ford will discuss iAnthus’ business model and strategic growth drivers, including its expansion into New York State and its recent agreement to provide a credit facility to a Florida-based medical cannabis provider.

Mr. Ford commented, “The United States’ US$7 billion legal cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth, providing opportunities for innovative businesses to build significant value for shareholders. We have in place a strong operational platform, with a presence in six states, and are seeking to establish iAnthus as a leading cannabis operator nationwide. I look forward to discussing in greater detail at the New West Summit our plans to utilize our broad-based expertise to establish ourselves as the nation’s predominant cannabis operations company.”

About New West Summit

New West Summit focuses exclusively on the game-changing, disruptive developments in technology, investment and media within the cannabis space. The Summit and panelists of active, accredited investors and successful entrepreneurs will look at the future of branding, media, technology, non-profits, venture-backed startups, publicly traded companies and crowd-funding in the new “green rush” industry of Cannabis and beyond. Taking place on Oct 13, 14 & 15, 2017, it will provide three days of B2B and peer community networking, 100 exhibitors, 45 panel discussions, over 2000 attendees, parties, education, Bloom Farms Job Fair and a consumer day to connect with those new to the Cannabis industry.

