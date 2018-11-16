IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Personnel Changes

CBJ Newsmakers

FRANKLIN, Ind., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) today announced that Chris Huskamp, President of IBC’s Engineered Materials Division, has resigned from the Company but will continue to provide services to IBC on a consulting basis. Mr. Huskamp will be replaced by Steve Beaulieu, who is being promoted to General Manager of the division’s sole production facility in Wilmington, MA.

Mr. Beaulieu currently serves as the Production Manager at the Wilmington facility, where IBC produces precision-cast beryllium-aluminum alloy products for both defense and civilian applications. A graduate of Franklin Pierce College, Mr. Beaulieu has more than 35 years of experience in the alloy and metal castings industry.

“In his seven years with IBC, Chris Huskamp has helped to position IBC as a global leader in the production of precision-cast beryllium-aluminum alloys products,” said Major General Duncan Heinz (USMC, ret.), President and CEO of IBC. “We are very grateful for his leadership and service, and we look forward to his continuing services to advance technologies and processes on a consulting basis. In addition to the many advancements Chris made to improve processes and reduce costs, he also has done an extraordinary job in training and educating IBC engineering talent and recruiting new talent. We are filling Chris’s departure with one of those great recruits, Steve Beaulieu, whom I am pleased to promote as General Manager of our Wilmington facility. Steve will provide outstanding leadership in Wilmington and will be responsible for the Engineered Materials division’s P&L.”

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC’s has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “IAALF”.

