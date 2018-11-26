IBC Advanced Alloys to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Financial Results After Market Close on Thursday, November 29, 2018

CBJ Newsmakers

FRANKLIN, Ind., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2018 after market close on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Major General Duncan Heinz (USMC, ret.), IBC’s President and CEO, will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 30, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2018 annual financial results. To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4573616922886120961

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC’s has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “IAALF”.

