Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | IBI Group to Lead Hurontario LRT Design as Part of Mobilinx Preferred Proponent Consortium IBI Group to Lead Hurontario LRT Design as Part of Mobilinx Preferred Proponent Consortium CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedElement Announces Dividend Rates for Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E, and for Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series FDundee Corporation Announces Dividend Rates on Its cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series 2 and Its cumulative Floating Rate First Preference Shares, Series 3Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares