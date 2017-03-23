iBrands Corporation Enters Final Stages of Filling $13 Million CBD Order; Initiates Joint Venture Discussions with a Famous Rap Star

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 23, 2017) – iBrands Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: IBRC) is in the final stages of a $13 million CBD order. “We opened escrow and are now finalizing the transportation of the order,” says Miguel Mixon, Director of Sales for iBrands. We expect to have the order before the end of the month.

iBrands has also been fielding an overwhelming amount of calls for bulk CBD. In the last month alone, we sent out over 30 samples to various remanufacturers and retail companies. “Sourcing is getting tough as supply is drying up,” Mixon went on to state.

The company has also entered into talks with a major celebrity Musician/ Rapper who has a large presence within the cannabis industry. Due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations, the company cannot mention any further details at this time.

Michael Ogburn: “As many know, I have formally stepped down as CEO of iBrands, but will continue to help the transition of the new team and completing the projects I have started with iBrands. It truly has been my pleasure working for a company with such a promising future. I couldn’t be more excited about this new opportunity. I expect that the talks will conclude shortly with a positive result for both parties. Not only will iBrands expand further within the cannabis sector, but also add a much admired and liked celebrity to the company who will represent us within the media and help us make strategic business decisions.”

Further, the company announces that it has entered merger talks with a new complimentary entity. We expect to fully report on this new development in more detail over the coming weeks.

About iBrands Corporation, Inc.:

Headquartered in Irvine, California, iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding company that acquires and operates niche market brands having unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, and Europe provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade. www.iBrandscorporation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward looking statements and or observations which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties include but not limited to information as contained within the Company’s most current quarterly reports, annual reports, and or other such filings as may be accessed through the OTCBB website. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new product lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs. Additional product offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the variables as associated with the general business channel we are operating in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time including risks as associated with our product and recent FDA pronouncements.