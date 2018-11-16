ICE District Celebrates Topping Off of the Tallest Tower Outside of Toronto
ICE District officially tops off Stantec Tower from the highest vantage point in the city
EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|Please join us atop the highest tower outside of Toronto as ICE District
|celebrates the final topping off of Stantec Tower. Attendees will be taken to the
|60th floor for the event to share in the excitement and experience the highest
|vantage point media have been in the city, to date.
|WHO:
|Glen Scott, President, Katz Group Real Estate
|Gord Johnston, President and CEO, Stantec
|Mohinder Banga, Ward 12 Councillor, City of Edmonton
|WHEN:
|Friday, November 16, 2018
|Stantec Tower Arrival Time: 10:00 a.m. MT (please arrive on time to receive
|PPE gear)
|Press Conference Begins: 11:00 a.m. MT
|WHERE:
|Stantec Tower Lobby – 10220 103 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0Y9
|Attendees are asked to register in Stantec Tower lobby and will be required to
|wear full PPE gear prior to being escorted to the 60th floor.
|PARKING:
|Ample parking options are available in nearby parking lots. Recommended
|parking is in the Stantec Tower parkade.
|ATTIRE:
|Please note the event is taking place at an active construction site. PPE hard
|hats, vests and boots will be provided if needed upon arrival at Stantec Tower.
|Please dress appropriately – pants only and long-sleeved shirts (no skirts or
|dresses). Steel toe boots are required for this event.
|RSVP:
|RSVP is required to attend. Please RSVP by Wednesday, November 14, 2018.
For more information, please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
T: 780-508-5099
C: 403-585-4570
media@icedistrictproperties.com
Recommended