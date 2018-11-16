ICE District Celebrates Topping Off of the Tallest Tower Outside of Toronto

CBJ Newsmakers

ICE District officially tops off Stantec Tower from the highest vantage point in the city

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT: Please join us atop the highest tower outside of Toronto as ICE District

celebrates the final topping off of Stantec Tower. Attendees will be taken to the

60th floor for the event to share in the excitement and experience the highest

vantage point media have been in the city, to date.

WHO: Glen Scott, President, Katz Group Real Estate

Gord Johnston, President and CEO, Stantec

Mohinder Banga, Ward 12 Councillor, City of Edmonton

WHEN: Friday, November 16, 2018

Stantec Tower Arrival Time: 10:00 a.m. MT (please arrive on time to receive

PPE gear)

Press Conference Begins: 11:00 a.m. MT

WHERE: Stantec Tower Lobby – 10220 103 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0Y9

Attendees are asked to register in Stantec Tower lobby and will be required to

wear full PPE gear prior to being escorted to the 60th floor.

PARKING: Ample parking options are available in nearby parking lots. Recommended

parking is in the Stantec Tower parkade.

ATTIRE: Please note the event is taking place at an active construction site. PPE hard

hats, vests and boots will be provided if needed upon arrival at Stantec Tower.

Please dress appropriately – pants only and long-sleeved shirts (no skirts or

dresses). Steel toe boots are required for this event.