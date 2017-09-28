Icon City Group Celebrates 35th Anniversary Officially Changes Name to PRUDEN Holdings Limited

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 28, 2017) – PRUDEN Holdings Limited (“PRUDEN” or “the Group,” formerly known as Icon City Group) is pleased to announce that the Group’s name has been changed from “Icon City Group” to “PRUDEN Holdings Limited,” effective immediately. The new name will better reflect the Group’s previous “Prudential” brand identity. 2017 also sees the Group’s 35th anniversary. With the new name and the reinforced brand identity, this year has proven to be an important milestone for the Group.

Established in 1982, Pruden is a leading professional real estate services group in Hong Kong. With a strong presence in Hong Kong for over 35 years, PRUDEN’s team of professionals has offered quality service in building and engineering design, surveying, project management, building renovation, alterations and additions, land matters advisory, real estate valuation, property agency, asset consulting and property management in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. With an on-going focus on customer satisfaction, it has strived to expand the depth and variety of services, which now includes planning and development, as well as business valuation.

Drawing from a wide range of strengths and experiences, it will continue its commitment to the development of Hong Kong and the greater China region and transform clients’ dreams of an iconic lifestyle into a solid reality. Looking forward, the Group will continue to expand its business in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China, under the brands “Prudential” (including Prudential Surveyors International Limited and Prudential Surveyors Hong Kong Limited) and “Eternal Year Property Services Limited.”

Prudential Surveyors International Limited focuses on building surveying in planning and development, project management, building renovation, telecommunication engineering, structural engineering, amendment of layout plans and government projects, etc. With more than 10 years’ experience in surveying unauthorized building works for the Buildings Department, it was appointed by the Housing Department in 2016 to monitor the lead content in drinking water in public housing, and is responsible for supervising contractors to replace water pipes to ensure safety.

Prudential Surveyors Hong Kong Limited is mainly engaged in general practice, including property valuation, land matters advisory, and business valuation, of which valuation department covers 90% of local banks and finance companies in Hong Kong. The Company owns over 14,600 sales brochures, which is a remarkable proof of the Group’s extensive experience.

Eternal Year Property Services Limited is principally engaged in property management and leasing management, with a total management area of 2.3 million square feet covering industrial and commercial housing.

Currently, the Group has more than 140 employees, half of whom are professionals. PRUDEN’s team of professionals will surge forward and continue to contribute to the development of Hong Kong and the greater China region for transforming clients’ dreams of an iconic lifestyle into a solid reality.

