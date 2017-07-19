Iconic Brands/ICNB — Bellissima Prosecco and Christie Brinkley Sign Contract Extension — Bellissima now Available at Target

AMITYVILLE, NY–(Marketwired – Jul 19, 2017) – Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) announced today that they have executed a modified agreement with our Brand Partner for Bellissima Prosecco, Christie Brinkley, which extends the partnership in perpetuity or until a sale of the brand. This is a commitment by both parties to build the brand on a National and International basis, and create the number one Prosecco in the world.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “As I’ve said in the past, we couldn’t ask for a better brand and business partner than Christie Brinkley. Her work ethic and commitment to Bellissima goes above and beyond, and her professionalism is certainly beyond reproach. We’ve always viewed our partnership as one that would be in perpetuity, but now we have formalized our commitment to Christie, Bellissima and the long term success of our brand.”

In additional news, we are thrilled to announce that Bellissima Prosecco is now available in our first Target store, located in Kokomo, Indiana. We are hopeful that with a successful program at Target in Indiana we can expand to have a national presence with the Target chain. Target is the second largest discount retailer in the United States with over 1,800 locations.

Please see a feature article on Christie in the new edition of Haute Living, where she is also on the cover

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. (“Iconic”) is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com .

