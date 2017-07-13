Iconic Brands/ICNB — Bellissima Prosecco by Christie Brinkley Launches on Wine.com and at Hannaford Markets

AMITYVILLE, NY–(Marketwired – Jul 13, 2017) – Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB): The company is pleased to announce two new significant points of distribution.

The company is pleased to announce the launch of Bellissima Prosecco at Hannaford’s market. Hannaford’s is one of the oldest supermarket chains in the country with over 180 locations and is part of the Ahold Delhaize group, which one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Hannaford activation will begin on August 1st.

The company is also pleased to announce that Bellissima Prosecco, Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine and Bellissima Rose Sparkling Wine are now available nationwide through www.wine.com, one of the largest online wine retailers in the world.

The company continues to increase its distribution platform with solid partners across the Country.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “I’m very pleased with the addition of our new retail partners. We continue working on a daily basis to increase our footprint in the market and introduce the world to Bellissima Organic Prosecco and Organic Sparkling Wines. I am also very excited about our wines being certified Gluten Free, Certified Vegan and 100% all natural. It is also important to note that our Zero Sugar expression is free of sugar, resulting from a special process performed by natural means during production as well as being Carb free. Like all our wines NOTHING is added to our wines and any sulfites that are found in our wine are the result of natural processes. We do not add any sulfites to our wine.”

Please visit our website and join the mailing list at www.BellissimaProsecco.com and see our product availability map. Christie’s appearance schedule will continue to be updated along with great new recipes. Also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

Please visit our website www.bivivodka.com to learn about the finest Sicilian Hand Crafted Vodka on the market today. Please watch the great videos with Chazz Palminteri to learn about our brand and see the map for our list of current retailers.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. (“Iconic”) is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential” and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.