ID.me Becomes the First Identity Proofing Solution to be FedRAMP Ready

MCLEAN, VA–(Marketwired – October 05, 2017) – ID.me, the next-generation digital identity platform that provides for trusted and convenient interactions between individuals and organizations, today announced that its identity verification platform is officially FedRAMP Ready. FedRAMP Ready certification extends ID.me’s leadership as the next-generation identity platform for the public and private sectors. The ID.me platform already meets or exceeds the highest industry standards: NIST 800-63 -2(-3), EO 13681, HSPD-12, and FIDO alliance standards.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, is a security assessment and authorization process the federal government uses to ensure cloud technologies meet the strictest of security standards. Vendors like ID.me must obtain FedRAMP Ready status as a first step to be considered by federal agencies looking to procure new cloud technology that will store government data.

ID.me is the first FICAM accredited identity proofing solution to become FedRAMP Ready. This comes on the heels of ID.me’s FIDO U2F certification in September. As a FedRAMP Ready vendor, ID.me is now available on the FedRAMP marketplace for government agencies and contractors.

“As federal agencies strive to enable digital access to high-value services, online identity proofing is a high priority. Agencies are looking for solutions to protect citizens and their platforms from fraud and identity theft,” said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me. “Including FICAM, FIDO U2F, and FedRAMP Ready standards, ID.me consistently tests our technology against the industry’s most stringent security standards to ensure our product is secure and hardened. FedRAMP Ready status is particularly exciting because it is a very difficult security milestone to reach as a team, and because it enables us to work with government on more complex transactions.”

ID.me’s digital identity platform allows convenient, trusted interactions between individuals and organizations. ID.me currently supports four federal agencies for online identity proofing, attribute validation and authentication. The ID.me platform meets NIST 800-63-2 guidelines, and is forward-aligned to meet NIST 800-63-3. It uses a combination of remote verification of physical IDs, mobile network operator data, fraud algorithms, and FIDO U2F multi-factor authentication capabilities to securely verify a user’s identity for high-risk transactions.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, 49% of information stolen from data breaches is used for government and benefit fraud.

FedRAMP Ready status gives ID.me partners the assurance that its controls related to data security, privacy and confidentiality are operating as designed. Federal clients demand transparency and rigorous adherence to security controls to protect identity data. Successfully completing the FedRAMP Ready status provides an objective, third party evaluation that ID.me is dedicated to the protection of identity data.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity platform that provides for trusted and convenient interactions between individuals and organizations. Government agencies and commercial partners use ID.me for online identity proofing and authentication to ensure their platforms and users are protected from fraud and identity theft.

ID.me’s identity platform meets the highest standards for online identity proofing and authentication, without compromising access for hard-to-identify groups. The federally-accredited platform uses a combination of remote verification of physical IDs, mobile network operator data, fraud algorithms, and FIDO U2F capabilities to securely verify a user’s identity.

ID.me currently empowers more than 200 partners, including federal and state agencies, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, nonprofits, and retailers. These partners rely on ID.me to protect exclusive benefits and services, streamline the onboarding process for new users, and stay ahead of the latest identity proofing innovations.

In March 2017, ID.me secured $19 million in Series B funding from FTV Capital. For more information, visit www.id.me.