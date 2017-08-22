IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. Secures Government Award, Kicks-Off Bidding to Supply American-Made Tools to US Military

SYCAMORE, IL–(Marketwired – Aug 22, 2017) – Jim James, Chairman and CEO of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen across various industries, announced today the US government’s approval of a five-year multiple award schedule (MAS) contract, which grants IDEAL full access to bid for contracts to manufacture and supply their American-made tools to military and government personnel.

“For over 100-years, we’ve impacted the daily lives of skilled tradesmen who rely on IDEAL Electrical and SK Professional Tools to get the job done right,” said James. “Today, we are honored and proud to officially bid for contracts that would supply our soldiers and government personnel with high-quality tools they can count on no matter what circumstance or situation they find themselves in,” said James.

IDEAL can now partner with the General Services Administration (GSA), an independent agency of the US government that helps to manage and support the basic functioning of federal agencies, to provide the necessary products needed in tool kits for military and government personnel. IDEAL is also seeking to explore partnerships with contractors who need American-made tools as part of their secured government contracts.

As a result of the award, IDEAL brands — like SK Professional Tools — can now be purchased on the GSA Advantage website. This ecommerce site provides government employees and military veterans access to thousands of supplies and services.

IDEAL manufactures tools at its Western Forge facility in Colorado Springs, CO. Their operations have set the standard for premier metal craftsmanship, offering the latest in forging, heat treatment, handle extrusion, machining and plating operations to produce industry-leading hand tools, which include pliers, screwdrivers, adjustable wrenches, torque wrenches, punches and chisels.

For more information on IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., please visit https://www.idealindustries.com.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 101-year old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.