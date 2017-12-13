Identillect Integrates Single Sign-on (SSO) for Microsoft

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Identillect Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “Identillect”) (TSX-V:ID) (OTCQB:IDTLF) (Frankfurt:8ID), a leading provider of email security today announced its deployment of Microsoft enabled Single Sign-on (“SSO”), providing Microsoft users maximum security protocols while creating absolute efficiency.

The utilization of SSO creates time saving benefits and enhances security protocols for employees and IT departments, minimizing login and password challenges. SSO technology allows simplicity when creating and restricting user privileges, and is important when deploying systems within an organization with varied levels of access. Due to the fact employees only have one password, the complexity of the password can be increased and consequently the integrity of the security across an entire network is enhanced.

Efficiency of workflow is important in many industries; however, security and efficiency are crucial when it comes to complying with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Single sign-on solutions help healthcare organizations improve privacy and cut redundancy costs, as defined in Healthcare Tech Magazine.

Identillect’s CEO Todd Sexton stated, “We are continually increasing the deployment and implementation of new technologies that fit well with our Delivery Trust email encryption service to maximize the usability and security of information. Microsoft is the first deployment of SSO, however, platforms soon to follow will be Google and LinkedIn.”

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

