Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Identillect Technologies Comments on Recent Market Activity Identillect Technologies Comments on Recent Market Activity Identillect Technologies Comments on Recent Market Activity RecommendedDiet Doc’s Comprehensive Weight Loss Program Surpasses Military Diet ResultsIdentillect Technologies Comments on Recent Market ActivityRupert Drills 22.8 g/t Gold Over 9m in High Grade Zone in Lower Karoliina, 5m from Existing Infrastructure. Drilling of North Flank East Extends High Grade Zone 50m Lower