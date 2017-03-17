IDW Media Holdings Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

STAMFORD, CT and SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 17, 2017) – IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM), a fully integrated media company announced today its results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2017.

Gross Revenue of $14.8 million for the three months ended January 31, 2017 compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended January 31, 2016. Worldwide sales of IDW Entertainment television shows as well as a 20% increase in revenue in IDW Publishing were the primary drivers of the increased revenue.

First Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights:

IDW Entertainment Revenue of $3.3 million or 22.3% of Gross Revenues compared to $37 thousand last year.

IDW Publishing Revenue of $7.5 million increased by $1.2 million over previous year Q1 revenue.

CTM Revenue of $4.0 million decreased by $0.4 million from previous year Q1 revenue.

Commenting on the results, Ted Adams, CEO stated, “Our Q1 performance reflects solid growth at IDW Publishing and the continued success of the TV programs we have launched in IDW Entertainment.”

Our publishing division — which includes IDW Publishing where we primarily publish comic books and graphic novels and IDW Games where we publish board games and card games, continued to be led by the success of the March books and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles board game was another important contributor to growth in the quarter. We will be launching a new partnership with leading book distributor Penguin Random House on April 1, which we expect will contribute to the long-term growth of IDW Publishing. Given the scope of the transition, we don’t expect to see a positive impact of the new distribution partnership until later in the fiscal year.

IDW Entertainment continued its positive momentum driven by the success of the initial seasons of Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently. Both series have been renewed for second seasons, with anticipated premieres in 2017. IDW Entertainment continues to form strategic alliances with major talent including the just announced Jonathan Kellerman best-selling book property Alex Delaware and The Devil with Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo. In addition, Locke and Key, created by Joe Hill, is currently in development for a television series.

CTM revenue decline in Q1 of 2017 is primarily attributed to a decline of ski season revenue due to poor ski conditions in the Northeast this winter, as well as the decrease in the number of Broadway shows in production during the period. CTM is preparing for the busy summer travel season.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our public disclosures provide information on certain of such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America’s largest distributors of tourism information. Distributing over 100 million brochures last year, CTM’s comprehensive visitor out of home marketing network includes over 14,000 brochure information displays and over 400 award-winning touch screen kiosks.

The financial statements below have been derived from the Company’s financial statements at the dates shown, but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by U.S. GAAP for complete financial statements. For further information, please refer to the Company’s quarterly report for the three months ended January 31, 2017 filed on March 17, 2017, and annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016 filed on January 30, 2017, both with the OTC Markets Group OTCQX: IDWM.

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) January 31, 2017 (Unaudited) October 31, 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,668 $ 6,203 Trade accounts receivable, net 8,245 11,592 Inventory – print and production costs 14,386 13,652 Prepaid expenses 1,877 1,738 Note receivable – current portion 217 310 Total current assets 30,393 33,495 Property and equipment, net 3,170 3,394 Non-current assets Trade accounts receivable – non-current portion 2,373 2,478 Deferred taxes 10,311 10,413 Intangible Assets, net 1,440 1,539 Goodwill 2,227 2,227 Other assets 324 392 Total non-current assets 16,675 17,049 Total assets $ 50,238 $ 53,938 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 2,782 $ 2,412 Accrued expenses 4,479 8,730 Deferred revenue 1,675 1,809 Income taxes payable 636 1,037 Capital lease obligations – current portion 355 365 Bank loans payable – current portion 427 426 Other current liabilities 368 421 Total current liabilities 10,722 15,200 Non-current liabilities Accrued liabilities – non-current 709 470 Capital lease obligations – long term portion 671 807 Bank loans payable – long term portion 642 749 Total non-current liabilities 2,022 2,026 Total liabilities 12,744 17,226 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares – 500; no shares issued at January 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 12,000; 5,727 shares and 5,553 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016, respectively 57 56 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 53,853 53,208 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (242 ) (250 ) Accumulated deficit (14,983 ) (15,111 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at January 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016 (1,196 ) (1,196 ) Total stockholders’ equity 37,494 36,712 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,238 $ 53,938

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2017 2016 Revenues $ 14,765 $ 10,654 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues 7,733 4,772 Selling, general and administrative (i) 6,348 5,325 Depreciation and amortization 382 364 Bad debt expense 11 25 Total costs and expenses 14,474 10,486 Income from operations 291 168 Interest expense, net (16 ) (13 ) Other income (expense), net (1 ) (41 ) Income before income taxes 274 114 Provision for income taxes (147 ) (102 ) Net income 127 12 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (104 ) Net income (loss) attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. $ 127 $ (92 ) Basic and diluted income per share attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Net income per share $ 0.02 $ (.02 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted income per share: 5,702 4,649 Dividend declared per common share: $ 0.00 $ 0.163 Interest Expense $ 18 $ 15 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 647 $ 96

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2017 2016 Net income $ 127 $ 12 Depreciation and amortization 382 364 Provision for income taxes 147 102 Interest expense, net 16 13 EBITDA 672 491 Non-cash compensation 647 96 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,319 $ 587

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments to reflect the elimination of income statement items including non-cash charges, and expenses that we consider not indicative of ongoing operations.