IDW Media Holdings Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Results

STAMFORD, CT and SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) (the “Company”), an integrated media company announced today its results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2017.

Major Highlights and Milestones:

Wynonna Earp Television series renewed for Season 3 with Syfy Channel in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series continues to receive critical acclaim and awards from fans and press. With Netflix, Viacom and others, Wynonna Earp is available around the world.

Dirk Gently TV series completed production of Season 2, with premiere scheduled for October 17 on BBC America, and in December on Netflix outside the U.S.

Locke & Key is slated to be IDW Entertainment’s third television property, and the Company believes it has breakout potential. We are currently producing a one-hour television pilot for Hulu. Carlton Cuse, as showrunner, is creating a world class production with an all-star cast, and Director Andy Muschietti is coming off a tremendous premiere of his theatrical release of Stephen King’s IT.

IDW Entertainment is developing several other major media programs based on IDW Publishing’s portfolio of books and comics, as well as third party content.

IDW Publishing’s transition to Random House for distribution is leading to expansion of our sales channels which is expected to support growth for books in 2018 and beyond.

The Company launched IDW Digital Studio which will focus on content development production, distribution and engagement, concentrating on building successful consumer franchises.

The Company closed a $10.5 million private placement of stock strengthening its balance sheet to support growth initiatives.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the Company of $16.7 million for Q3-17 compared to $17.6 million for the year ago period (-5.1%) and $8.9 million in Q2-17 (+87.6%). The year over year decline in revenue and the sequential increase in revenue are discussed below for each segment of the Company.

Gross profit margin for the Company of 46.2% for Q3-17compared to 50.6% for Q3-16 and 47.3% for Q2-17. The year over year decline was principally due to increasing printing costs at IDW Publishing, reduced revenue at CTM Media Group (where almost all direct costs are fixed costs), and a change in revenue mix in which a higher percentage of the total revenue were from relatively lower margin offerings, partially offset by an increase in gross margin at IDW Entertainment.

Net income for the Company of $0.1 million for Q3-17 compared to $1.8 million for Q3-16 and a loss of $1.8 million for Q2-17. The decline in net income from the prior year was principally due to the decline in Company revenue and gross profit margin discussed above as well as an increase in SG&A expenses at IDW Entertainment associated with the launch of new programs and an increase of $0.7 million of non-cash compensation expense associated with the grant of stock to employees in 2016. The sequential improvement in net income was principally due to the increase revenue discussed above.

IDW Entertainment Revenue of $5.2 million for Q3-17 compared to $4.0 million for Q3-16 and $0.04 million for Q2-17. The increase in revenue from the prior year was principally due to licens e fee increases for season 2 of Wynona Earp, and timing of delivery of episodes. The substantial increase in revenue from the prior quarter was impacted by the timing of the release of the Wynonna Earp series. IDW Entertainment is positioned for significant future growth with programs at various stages of development.

IDW Publishing Revenue of $5.4 million for Q3-17 compared to $6.9 million for Q3-16 and $4.9 million for Q2-17. IDW Publishing’s revenue this year was impacted by a cyclically slow period in the comic book market, compounded by temporary disruption related to the transition in distributors to Random House. With the move to Random House complete and with the planned release of major titles including Star Wars Adventures, My Little Pony Movie Adaptation, and Star Trek: Discovery as well as new games including Atari: Centipede and Torres, we anticipate continued sequential growth in IDW Publishing.

CTM Media Group Revenue of $6.1 million for Q3-17 compared to $6.7 million for Q3-16 and $4.0 million for Q2-17. The year over year decline is attributable to the loss of certain locations and customers including due to cyclical factors impacting the Broadway industry. The sequential increase is primarily attributable to seasonal factors. In the quarter, CTM made progress in engaging with new customers and channels, and re-engaging with some lost accounts, which is anticipated to contribute in 2018.

Ted Adams, CEO of IDW Media Holdings, commented “We launched IDW Entertainment in 2013 with a vision to leverage creative content, principally those created by IDW Publishing, into television productions. We are proud to report that this vision is becoming a reality. The reviews and consumer demand for IDW Entertainment’s programs has been fantastic as evidenced by the fan support and renewal of Wynonna Earp for a third season, the renewal of Dirk Gently for a second season and the current production of Locke and Key.”

Mr. Adams continued, “The demand for high quality, creative content for television, streaming and new media is robust, with the pace accelerating. IDW Publishing’s deep and expanding library of creative publications that spans numerous genres is a treasure chest of opportunity for the entertainment business. With our strengthened balance sheet and IDW Entertainment’s proven track record, we are well-positioned to satisfy the television and streaming industries’ increasing appetite for high quality programming.”

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is an integrated media company, which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our public disclosures provide information on certain of such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The financial statements below have been derived from the Company’s financial statements at the dates shown, but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by U.S. GAAP for complete financial statements. For further information, please refer to the Company’s quarterly report for the nine months ended July 31, 2017 filed on September 14, 2017, and annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016 filed on January 30, 2017, both with the OTC Markets Group OTCQX: IDWM.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) July 31, 2017 (Unaudited) October 31, 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,192 $ 6,203 Trade accounts receivable, net 10,443 11,592 Inventory – print and production costs 18,599 13,652 Prepaid expenses 2,942 1,738 Note receivable – current portion 31 310 Total current assets 49,207 33,495 Property and equipment, net 3,465 3,394 Non-current assets Trade accounts receivable – non-current portion 2,381 2,478 Deferred taxes 11,354 10,413 Intangible Assets, net 1,242 1,539 Goodwill 2,227 2,227 Other assets 481 392 Total non-current assets 17,685 17,049 Total assets $ 70,357 $ 53,938 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 2,382 $ 2,412 Accrued expenses 7,129 8,730 Deferred revenue 3,459 1,809 Bank loans payable – current portion 5,016 426 Income taxes payable 744 1,037 Capital lease obligations – current portion 384 365 Other current liabilities 526 421 Total current liabilities 19,640 15,200 Non-current liabilities Accrued liabilities – non-current 1,144 470 Capital lease obligations – long term portion 854 807 Bank loans payable – long term portion 767 749 Total non-current liabilities 2,765 2,026 Total liabilities 22,405 17,226 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares – 500; no shares issued at July 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016 - - Class B Common stock subscribed, $.01 par value; 40 shares at July 31, 2017 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 12,000; 6,050 shares and 5,553 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016, respectively 61 56 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 65,920 53,208 Common stock subscriptions receivable (7 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179 ) (250 ) Accumulated deficit (16,652 ) (15,111 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016 (1,196 ) (1,196 ) Total stockholders’ equity 47,952 36,712 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,357 $ 53,938

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 16,705 $ 17,608 $ 40,378 $ 41,634 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues 8,989 8,706 21,415 20,752 Selling, general and administrative (i) 7,011 5,791 19,979 16,611 Depreciation and amortization 397 395 1,159 1,137 Bad debt expense 12 99 23 122 Total costs and expenses 16,409 14,991 42,576 38,622 Income (loss) from operations 296 2,617 (2,198 ) 3,012 Interest expense, net (68 ) (19 ) (102 ) (57 ) Other (expense) income, net (2 ) 10 (1 ) (22 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 226 2,608 (2,301 ) 2,933 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (83 ) (998 ) 760 (1,229 ) Net income (loss) 143 1,610 (1,541 ) 1,704 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - 227 - - Net income (loss) attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. $ 143 $ 1,837 $ (1,541 ) $ 1,704 Basic and diluted income per share attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Net income (loss) per share $ .03 $ .37 $ (.27 ) $ .36 Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted income per share: 5,795 5,007 5,750 4,772 Dividend declared per common share: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.163 Interest Expense $ 70 $ 22 $ 109 $ 68 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 771 $ 96 $ 2,166 $ 289

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) for interim financial information, the Company is also disclosing for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 and 2016, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company’s measure of EBITDA consists of net income before depreciation, amortization, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and net interest expense or interest income. Adjusted EBITDA makes further adjustments to EBITDA to reflect the elimination of certain income statement items including non-cash compensation, and expenses that we consider to be not indicative of ongoing operations.

These additions and subtractions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016 periods.

Management believes that the Company’s EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to its competitors. Disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, management believes such measures are commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance, therefore the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated for the Company’s business segments.

While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. The Company’s operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization charges are useful indicators of its current performance.

Interest is excluded from operating income to arrive at EBITDA as this expense reflects the cost of debt financing and its exclusion may provide users of the financial information with a useful indication of the Company’s operations. Income taxes are excluded in arriving at EBITDA as they reflect costs based on taxable income where computations and rates vary by the jurisdictions in which the Company does business and provides a different measure to evaluate operations and may be useful in evaluating operational performance.

Non-cash compensation is also considered an operating expense under GAAP and represents expenses that do not utilize the Company’s cash resources and are useful in evaluating the Company’s current performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, and other liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s measurements of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Following are reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (loss) 143 1,837 (1,541 ) 1,704 Depreciation and amortization 397 395 1,159 1,137 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 83 998 (760 ) 1,229 Interest expense, net 68 19 102 57 EBITDA 691 3,249 (1,040 ) 4,127 Non-cash compensation 771 96 2,166 289 Adjusted EBITDA 1,462 3,345 1,126 4,416

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments to reflect the elimination of income statement items including non-cash charges, and expenses that we consider not indicative of ongoing operations.