IEG Holdings Corporation Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of LendingClub Corporation

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – July 12, 2017) – IEG Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: IEGH) (“IEG Holdings”) today announced the commencement of a tender offer to exchange four shares of IEG Holdings’ common stock for each share of common stock of LendingClub Corporation (“LendingClub”), a NYSE-listed company, up to an aggregate of 40,345,603 shares of LendingClub common stock, representing approximately 9.99% of LendingClub’s outstanding shares as of April 28, 2017, validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the offer.

The offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Thursday, August 10, 2017, unless the offer is extended or earlier terminated.

Consummation of the offer is conditioned upon satisfaction of certain customary conditions. Shares that are tendered pursuant to a notice of guaranteed delivery but not actually delivered to the depository and exchange agent for the tender offer, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., prior to the expiration time of the offer will not be deemed to be validly tendered into the offer unless and until such shares underlying such notices of guaranteed delivery are delivered.

Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set forth in the Letter of Transmittal and other related materials and in the registration statement on Form S-4, which were filed by IEG Holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) today.

Copies of the Letter of Transmittal and other related materials are available free of charge from Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the offer. LendingClub stockholders who have questions regarding the tender offer should contact the information agent at IEGH@georgeson.com or (888) 219-8320 (toll-free). Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as depository for the tender offer.

Additional Information

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. IEG Holdings has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 and a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO containing a letter of transmittal and other documents relating to the tender offer. IEG Holdings or LendingClub will mail these documents without charge to LendingClub common stockholders. Investors and stockholders should read those filings carefully as they contain important information about the tender offer. These documents, as well as IEG Holdings’ other public filings with the SEC, may be obtained without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and at IEG Holdings’ website at www.investmentevolution.com. The information contained on the SEC’s and IEG Holdings’ websites is not incorporated by reference in this press release and should not be considered to be a part of this press release. The letter of transmittal and related materials may also be obtained without charge by contacting Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the offer, at IEGH@georgeson.com or (888) 219-8320 (toll-free).

About IEG Holdings Corporation

IEG Holdings Corporation provides online $5,000 and $10,000 unsecured consumer loans under the brand name, “Mr. Amazing Loans,” via its website, www.mramazingloans.com. For more information about IEG Holdings, visit www.investmentevolution.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in IEG Holdings’ filings with the SEC. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond IEG Holdings’ control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects IEG Holdings’ current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. IEG Holdings assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The contents of IEG Holdings’ website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.