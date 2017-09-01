IEG Holdings Corporation Surpasses $15 Million Cumulative Loan Volume Level

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – September 01, 2017) – IEG Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: IEGH) announced today that it provided an additional $785,000 in new consumer loans over the July/August 2017 period. Since January 2015, cumulative loan volume has increased by 173.5% from $5,549,023 to $15,179,023 as of August 31, 2017.

Paul Mathieson, IEG Holdings’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to announce the re-acceleration of our loan volume growth utilizing part of the cash received from our sale of the One Main Holdings, Inc. shares acquired in the tender offer that closed in mid-June. We expect to deploy more of our cash to further increase new loan volume and resulting revenues over the remainder of the year.”

About IEG Holdings Corporation

IEG Holdings Corporation provides online $5,000 and $10,000 unsecured consumer loans under the brand name, “Mr. Amazing Loans,” via its website, www.mramazingloans.com. For more information about IEG Holdings, visit www.investmentevolution.com.

