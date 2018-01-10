IEG Holdings Plans to Create its own IEGH Crypto/Blockchain Currency Backed by Gold Metal and SEC Registration as a Security

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – January 10, 2018) – IEG Holdings Corporation (“IEG Holdings”) (OTCQB: IEGH) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Investment Evolution Crypto, LLC (“Crypto”), is negotiating to purchase a gold project with gold metal in the ground and prospecting licenses. IEG Holdings plans to utilize a gold resource to investigate creating, through Crypto, and a joint venture with Investment Evolution Corporation, also a wholly owned subsidiary of IEG Holdings, its own gold metal-backed crypto/blockchain currency, and potentially offer loans and accept loan repayments in its own crypto/blockchain currency. Crypto has not begun material operations and is in the development planning stages to explore these crypto/blockchain opportunities in this time of changing technology. Prior to launching these plans, Crypto will investigate the legalities and economic risks and benefits of its plans. Any crypto currency offering will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Paul Mathieson, IEG Holdings’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Unlike Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum and Litecoin etc., IEGH’s crypto currency is planned to be backed by gold metal and registered with the SEC as a security. We believe potentially combining the exciting new blockchain technology with the hard asset of gold metal, expected SEC registration, a leading sophisticated online consumer finance system and individual US state lending licenses is a very exciting proposition. In addition, we believe the future leaders of the crypto/blockchain sector will be companies that are materially compliant with all the existing and future related US government legislation. We aim for IEGH to leverage off its existing fintech business credentials, specifically its extensive experience in online consumer loans, to potentially be a key player in the crypto/blockchain sector.”

IEG Holdings is an SEC-reporting fintech public company that holds 20 individual state lending licenses and/or certificates of authority that has taken IEG Holdings nearly a decade to secure.

Additional Information

About IEG Holdings Corporation

IEG Holdings Corporation provides online $5,000 and $10,000 unsecured consumer loans under the brand name, “Mr. Amazing Loans”, via its website and online application portal at www.mramazingloans.com. IEG Holdings started its business and opened its first office in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2010 and currently offers $5,000 and $10,000 unsecured consumer loans that mature in five years. IEG Holdings is a direct lender with state licenses and/or certificates of authority in 20 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. IEG Holdings provides loans to residents of these states through our online application portal, with all loans originated, processed and serviced out of our centralized Las Vegas head office.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in IEG Holdings Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond IEG Holdings Corporation’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects IEG Holdings Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. IEG Holdings Corporation assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

