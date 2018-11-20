IFIC Monthly Statistics – October 2018

Tuesday, November 20, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced mutual fund net sales and net assets for October 2018. 

The combined assets of Canada’s mutual fund industry totalled $1.46 trillion. During the month, assets decreased by $63.1 billion or 4.1% compared to September 2018.

The mutual fund industry recorded net redemptions of $3.6 billion and year-to-date net sales of $10.4 billion. 

Sales Highlights:

  • Long-term fund net redemptions were $4.0 billion in October and year-to-date net sales were $9.2 billion. Year-to-date long-term fund net sales were 78.0% lower than year-to-date, 2017.
  • Balanced fund net redemptions were $1.8 billion in October and year-to-date net sales were $5.4 billion. Year-to-date balanced fund net sales were 75.7% lower than year-to-date, 2017.
  • Equity fund net redemptions were $1.2 billion in October and year-to-date net sales were $3.1 billion. Year-to-date equity fund net sales were 49.5% lower than year-to-date, 2017.
  • Bond fund net redemptions were $1.9 billion in October and year-to-date net redemptions were $2.7 billion. Year-to-date bond fund net sales were 124% lower than year-to-date, 2017.
  • Money market fund net sales were $402 million in October and year-to-date net sales were $1.2 billion. Year-to-date money market fund net sales were 301% higher than year-to-date, 2017.

Net Sales ($ Millions)

Asset Class

 October 2018

 September
2018		 October 2017

 YTD 2018

 YTD 2017
 Long-term Funds          
  Balanced* -1,751  -349  676  5,403  22,244 
  Equity -1,237  -277  624  3,088  6,119 
  Bond -1,911  -1,022  1,249  -2,652  11,076 
 Specialty 917  266  108  3,329  2,193 
 Total Long-term Funds -3,981  -1,382  2,657  9,168  41,631 
 Total Money Market Funds 402  -168  -272  1,223  -607 
 Total Industry -3,579  -1,550  2,384  10,391  41,024 

Net Assets ($ Billions)

Asset Class

 October 2018

 September
2018		 October 2017

 December 2017
 Long-term Funds        
  Balanced*  751.8   780.9   761.7   766.1 
  Equity  480.5   512.2   479.8   484.3 
  Bond  183.4   186.6   189.4   187.7 
  Specialty  17.8   17.4   13.7   14.7 
 Total Long-term Funds  1,433.5   1,497.1   1,444.6   1,452.8 
 Total Money Market Funds  25.9   25.4   23.8   24.2 
 Total Industry  1,459.4   1,522.4   1,468.4   1,477.1 

* Balanced funds include funds that invest in a mix of stocks and bonds as well as funds that invest in a mix of separate stand-alone funds.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca

