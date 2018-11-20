IFIC Monthly Statistics – October 2018

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced mutual fund net sales and net assets for October 2018.

The combined assets of Canada’s mutual fund industry totalled $1.46 trillion. During the month, assets decreased by $63.1 billion or 4.1% compared to September 2018.

The mutual fund industry recorded net redemptions of $3.6 billion and year-to-date net sales of $10.4 billion.

Sales Highlights:

Long-term fund net redemptions were $4.0 billion in October and year-to-date net sales were $9.2 billion. Year-to-date long-term fund net sales were 78.0% lower than year-to-date, 2017.

Balanced fund net redemptions were $1.8 billion in October and year-to-date net sales were $5.4 billion. Year-to-date balanced fund net sales were 75.7% lower than year-to-date, 2017.

Equity fund net redemptions were $1.2 billion in October and year-to-date net sales were $3.1 billion. Year-to-date equity fund net sales were 49.5% lower than year-to-date, 2017.

Bond fund net redemptions were $1.9 billion in October and year-to-date net redemptions were $2.7 billion. Year-to-date bond fund net sales were 124% lower than year-to-date, 2017.

Money market fund net sales were $402 million in October and year-to-date net sales were $1.2 billion. Year-to-date money market fund net sales were 301% higher than year-to-date, 2017.

Net Sales ($ Millions)

Asset Class October 2018 September

2018 October 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Long-term Funds Balanced* -1,751 -349 676 5,403 22,244 Equity -1,237 -277 624 3,088 6,119 Bond -1,911 -1,022 1,249 -2,652 11,076 Specialty 917 266 108 3,329 2,193 Total Long-term Funds -3,981 -1,382 2,657 9,168 41,631 Total Money Market Funds 402 -168 -272 1,223 -607 Total Industry -3,579 -1,550 2,384 10,391 41,024

Net Assets ($ Billions)

Asset Class October 2018 September

2018 October 2017 December 2017 Long-term Funds Balanced* 751.8 780.9 761.7 766.1 Equity 480.5 512.2 479.8 484.3 Bond 183.4 186.6 189.4 187.7 Specialty 17.8 17.4 13.7 14.7 Total Long-term Funds 1,433.5 1,497.1 1,444.6 1,452.8 Total Money Market Funds 25.9 25.4 23.8 24.2 Total Industry 1,459.4 1,522.4 1,468.4 1,477.1

* Balanced funds include funds that invest in a mix of stocks and bonds as well as funds that invest in a mix of separate stand-alone funds.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

