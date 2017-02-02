IGM Financial Inc. Announces January 2017 Mutual Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – Feb. 2, 2017) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX:IGM) today reported preliminary total mutual fund net new money in January of $102.6 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $141.7 billion at January 31, 2017, compared with $141.8 billion at December 31, 2016 and $131.0 billion at January 31, 2016. Mutual fund assets under management were $137.0 billion at January 31, 2017, compared with $137.1 billion at December 31, 2016 and $124.9 billion at January 31, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Table 1 – Mutual Funds Net New Money* Month ended January 31, 2017

($ millions) (unaudited) Investors Group Mackenzie Counsel IGM Financial All Mutual Funds Gross Sales $834.4 $698.3 $71.8 $1,604.5 Net New Money $119.3 ($23.4 ) $6.7 $102.6 Long Term Mutual Funds Gross Sales $717.6 $672.3 $69.3 $1,459.2 Net New Money $71.3 ($23.3 ) $5.2 $53.2

*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC).

Table 2 – Assets under Management

($ billions) (unaudited) January

2017 December

2016 January

2016 % Change

Last

Month % Change

YOY Total Assets under Management1 $141.74 $141.83 $131.01 (0.1 ) 8.2 Mutual Fund Assets under Management $136.98 $137.05 $124.93 (0.1 ) 9.6 Investors Group Mutual Funds $81.31 $81.24 $73.90 0.1 10.0 Mackenzie Mutual Funds $51.19 $51.31 $46.93 (0.2 ) 9.1 Sub-advisory, institutional and other2 $12.72 $12.72 $13.06 - (2.6 ) Total Mackenzie $63.91 $64.03 $59.99 (0.2 ) 6.5 Counsel Mutual Funds $4.48 $4.50 $4.10 (0.4 ) 9.3

1 Excludes assets managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel. These assets had a value of $8.0 billion at January 31, 2017 ($7.9 billion at December 31, 2016 and $7.0 billion at January 31, 2016).

2 Includes exchange traded fund (“ETF”) assets managed by Mackenzie of $177.2 million as at January 31, 2017 and $113.3 million as at December 31, 2016. ETF assets include investment from Mackenzie mutual funds of $57.6 million as at January 31, 2017 and $15.0 million as at December 31, 2016.

Preliminary average mutual fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management 3 ($ billions) (unaudited) Quarter to Date Total Average Assets under Management 4 $142.50 Mutual Fund Average Assets under Management $137.73 Investors Group Mutual Funds $81.74 Mackenzie Mutual Funds $51.49 Sub-advisory, institutional and other $12.72 Total Mackenzie $64.21 Counsel Mutual Funds $4.51

3 Based on daily average mutual fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets.

4 Excludes average assets of $8.0 billion managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada’s premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country’s largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $141 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group’s network of Consultants located across Canada, Mackenzie Financial Corporation’s network of third-party financial advisors and Investment Planning Counsel’s network of financial planners dedicated to serving the needs of their clients.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.