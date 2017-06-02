Friday, June 2, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
IGM Financial Inc. Announces May 2017 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

IGM Financial Inc. Announces May 2017 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX:IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in May of $418.6 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $149.7 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017 and $135.6 billion at May 31, 2016. Investment fund assets under management were $144.2 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017 and $129.8 billion at May 31, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Table 1 – Net New Money
Month ended May 31, 2017
($ millions) (unaudited)		 Investors
Group		 Mackenzie Counsel IGM
Financial1
Mutual Funds
Gross Sales $ 866.5 $ 889.9 $ 62.7 $ 1,711.6
Net New Money $ 195.4 $ 276.9 $ (8.1 ) $ 359.4
ETFs
Net New Money $ 62.5 $ 62.5
Consolidated
Net New Money $ 195.4 $ 336.12 $ (8.1 ) $ 418.6
1 Excludes $107.5 million and $104.8 million respectively in Gross Sales and Net New Money of Mackenzie mutual funds by Investors Group mutual funds.
2 Excludes $3.3 million in net new money of exchange traded funds (“ETF”) by Mackenzie mutual funds.

*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). Total Net New Money includes ETF net creations.

Table 2Assets under Management
($ billions) (unaudited) May
2017		 April
2017		 May
2016		 % Change
Last Month		 % Change YOY
Total Assets under Management3 $ 149.68 $ 149.69 $ 135.58 - 10.4
Investment Funds
Assets under Management4		 $ 144.22 $ 144.29 $ 129.81 - 11.1
Investors Group
Mutual Funds $ 84.98 $ 85.27 $ 76.90 (0.3 ) 10.5
Sub-advisory, institutional and other $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.44 1.8 31.8
Total Investors Group $ 85.56 $ 85.84 $ 77.34 (0.3 ) 10.6
Mackenzie
Mutual Funds $ 54.31 $ 54.07 $ 48.58 0.4 11.8
ETFs $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.04 13.3 N/M
Investment Funds5 $ 54.56 $ 54.26 $ 48.62 0.6 12.2
Sub-advisory, institutional and other $ 13.44 $ 13.35 $ 12.79 0.7 5.1
Total Mackenzie $ 68.00 $ 67.61 $ 61.41 0.6 10.7
Counsel
Mutual Funds $ 4.78 $ 4.76 $ 4.29 0.4 11.4
3 Excludes assets managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel. These assets had a value of $8.6 billion at May 31, 2017 ($8.5 billion at April 30, 2017 and $7.5 billion at May 31, 2016).
4 Excludes $106.5 million of assets at May 31, 2017 in Mackenzie mutual funds held by Investors Group mutual funds.
5 Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $261.2 million as at May 31, 2017 and $256.2 million as at April 30, 2017.

Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3Average Assets under Management6
($ billions) (unaudited) Quarter to Date
Total Average Assets under Management7 $ 149.01
Investment Funds Average Assets under Management $ 143.59
Investors Group
Mutual Funds $ 84.92
Sub-advisory, institutional and other $ 0.57
Total Investors Group $ 85.49
Mackenzie
Mutual Funds $ 53.77
ETFs $ 0.38
Investment Funds8 $ 53.97
Sub-advisory, institutional and other $ 13.33
Total Mackenzie $ 67.30
Counsel
Mutual Funds $ 4.74
6 Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets.
7 Excludes average assets of $8.5 billion managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel.
8 Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $179.4 million as at May 31, 2017.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada’s premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country’s largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $149 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

Media Relations:
Ron Arnst
204-956-3364
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Paul Hancock
204-956-8103
[email protected]

