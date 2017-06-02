IGM Financial Inc. Announces May 2017 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX:IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in May of $418.6 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $149.7 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017 and $135.6 billion at May 31, 2016. Investment fund assets under management were $144.2 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017 and $129.8 billion at May 31, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.
|Table 1 – Net New Money
|Month ended May 31, 2017
($ millions) (unaudited)
|Investors
Group
|Mackenzie
|Counsel
|IGM
Financial1
|Mutual Funds
|Gross Sales
|$
|866.5
|$
|889.9
|$
|62.7
|$
|1,711.6
|Net New Money
|$
|195.4
|$
|276.9
|$
|(8.1
|)
|$
|359.4
|ETFs
|Net New Money
|$
|62.5
|$
|62.5
|Consolidated
|Net New Money
|$
|195.4
|$
|336.12
|$
|(8.1
|)
|$
|418.6
|1
|Excludes $107.5 million and $104.8 million respectively in Gross Sales and Net New Money of Mackenzie mutual funds by Investors Group mutual funds.
|2
|Excludes $3.3 million in net new money of exchange traded funds (“ETF”) by Mackenzie mutual funds.
*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). Total Net New Money includes ETF net creations.
|Table 2 – Assets under Management
|($ billions) (unaudited)
|May
2017
|April
2017
|May
2016
|% Change
Last Month
|% Change YOY
|Total Assets under Management3
|$
|149.68
|$
|149.69
|$
|135.58
|-
|10.4
|Investment Funds
Assets under Management4
|$
|144.22
|$
|144.29
|$
|129.81
|-
|11.1
|Investors Group
|Mutual Funds
|$
|84.98
|$
|85.27
|$
|76.90
|(0.3
|)
|10.5
|Sub-advisory, institutional and other
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.44
|1.8
|31.8
|Total Investors Group
|$
|85.56
|$
|85.84
|$
|77.34
|(0.3
|)
|10.6
|Mackenzie
|Mutual Funds
|$
|54.31
|$
|54.07
|$
|48.58
|0.4
|11.8
|ETFs
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.04
|13.3
|N/M
|Investment Funds5
|$
|54.56
|$
|54.26
|$
|48.62
|0.6
|12.2
|Sub-advisory, institutional and other
|$
|13.44
|$
|13.35
|$
|12.79
|0.7
|5.1
|Total Mackenzie
|$
|68.00
|$
|67.61
|$
|61.41
|0.6
|10.7
|Counsel
|Mutual Funds
|$
|4.78
|$
|4.76
|$
|4.29
|0.4
|11.4
|3
|Excludes assets managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel. These assets had a value of $8.6 billion at May 31, 2017 ($8.5 billion at April 30, 2017 and $7.5 billion at May 31, 2016).
|4
|Excludes $106.5 million of assets at May 31, 2017 in Mackenzie mutual funds held by Investors Group mutual funds.
|5
|Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $261.2 million as at May 31, 2017 and $256.2 million as at April 30, 2017.
Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
|Table 3 – Average Assets under Management6
|($ billions) (unaudited)
|Quarter to Date
|Total Average Assets under Management7
|$
|149.01
|Investment Funds Average Assets under Management
|$
|143.59
|Investors Group
|Mutual Funds
|$
|84.92
|Sub-advisory, institutional and other
|$
|0.57
|Total Investors Group
|$
|85.49
|Mackenzie
|Mutual Funds
|$
|53.77
|ETFs
|$
|0.38
|Investment Funds8
|$
|53.97
|Sub-advisory, institutional and other
|$
|13.33
|Total Mackenzie
|$
|67.30
|Counsel
|Mutual Funds
|$
|4.74
|6
|Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets.
|7
|Excludes average assets of $8.5 billion managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel.
|8
|Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $179.4 million as at May 31, 2017.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada’s premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country’s largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $149 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.
