IGM Financial Inc. Elevates Rhonda Goldberg to Lead Client and Regulatory Affairs

IGM Financial Inc. (TSX:IGM) today announced that Rhonda Goldberg has been named Senior Vice-President of Client and Regulatory Affairs, responsible for championing a client-centric vision across all business functions including corporate initiatives, business planning and strategy. This new role, uncommon for the Canadian financial services industry, is a first-of-its-kind position for IGM Financial.

Prior to her new role, Goldberg, a securities lawyer, served as Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs at IGM Financial, a position she has held since she joined the firm in 2015.

IGM Financial is one of Canada’s premier personal financial services companies, with approximately $150 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2017. It includes Investors Group, which has a distinguished 91-year history, approximately 4,700 financial advisors, more Certified Financial Planner designation holders than any other Canadian financial services company and which provides comprehensive planning to approximately one million Canadians through long-term client relationships; Mackenzie Investments, which offers investment management services through a range of product offerings using proprietary investment research through multiple distribution channels, including 30,000 third-party advisors; and Investment Planning Counsel, which offers high-quality financial products, services and advice through 850 financial advisors.

In her new role, Goldberg serves on the Operating Committees of Investors Group and Mackenzie Investments. She also will provide support to Investment Planning Counsel as needed. Goldberg reports to IGM Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey R. Carney. “Rhonda’s experience as a regulator enables us to navigate the changing regulatory and competitive landscape for our clients, advisors and our companies,” said Carney.

Since Goldberg joined IGM Financial, she has spent her time providing broad-based regulatory and legal advice and support across the IGM Financial group of companies and has established herself as a key liaison with regulators and other stakeholders. Prior to joining IGM Financial, Goldberg was employed by the Ontario Securities Commission from 1999 to 2015, serving in progressively senior roles. From 2010 -2015, she served as Director, Investment Funds and Structured Products.

Goldberg holds degrees from the University of Western Ontario and the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University. She also has taken postgraduate executive courses at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government; Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management; and the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

