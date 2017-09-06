IGM Financial Inc. Live Webcast from Scotiabank Financials Summit 2017

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – Sept. 6, 2017) - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX:IGM) President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey R. Carney will participate in an asset management panel at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2017 in Toronto on Thursday, September 7. The session is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET for approximately one hour.

The conference features discussions with senior management of some of the leading firms in the financial services industry.

The live webcast will be available at www.igmfinancial.com. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on IGM Financial Inc.’s website and the Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets Website (www.gbm.scotiabank.com) for the next three months.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada’s premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country’s largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $147 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2017. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Financial Corporation and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.