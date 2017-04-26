Ignite Sales hires banking and fintech executive Lilly Straith to lead growth in new business lines

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Apr 26, 2017) – Ignite Sales, Inc. is pleased to announce and welcome Lilly Straith as Executive Vice President to lead the company’s growth into new markets including Treasury Management, Community Banks and Credit Unions as well as sales leadership for large bank strategic accounts. In particular, Lilly will be leading the rollout of Ignite’s game changing Treasury Management platform designed to empower bankers to better understand and meet the needs of business customers.

Ms. Straith brings over 30 years of experience in the industry, formerly a Senior Vice President with Key Bank, leading treasury management sales as well as a Senior Vice President at Carreker Corporation and Fiserv. As a Certified Treasury Professional, Lilly will lead Ignite’s new treasury management division providing the insight and applications that will increase revenue for the bank and fill the much-needed gap in commercial customer engagement.

In addition, Lilly has a proven record of facilitating business relationships with both customers and industry experts. Her winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement and enhance Ignite’s ability to meet the needs of its customers and the mission to continue to provide quality, innovative products to the marketplace.

“We are very excited to have Lilly Straith join Ignite Sales,” said Julie Hamrick, Ignite’s co-founder. “Lilly brings an incredible track record of leadership, deep treasury management expertise as well as hands on consumer and small business banking experience to our team.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Ignite team because they are focused on the things I love,” said Straith, “creating a great banking experience for consumers and businesses, facilitating an educational approach to ensuring that consumers and businesses obtain the appropriate products and services and empowering bankers with the technology that enables high levels of performance and personal satisfaction. It’s an exciting and challenging time in banking and I look forward to address the needs of the banker and customer head on with innovation and customer engagement advancement.”

About Ignite Sales, Inc.

Ignite Sales is changing the way retail and small business banks engage with customers, service their customers and measure the results of their efforts. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, Ignite’s solution discovers and fulfills customer financial needs, resulting in more than a 38% increase in customer satisfaction and a 100% compliant and consistent conversation. Ignite’s patented technology is used by many of the top banking institutions in the country. Ignite is a two-time winner of Barlow Research Associates’ Monarch Innovation Award, The Big Innovation Award for Business Intelligence and The Stevie Award for Marketing & Sales Intelligence. Ignite Sales is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com.