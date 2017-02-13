iGR announces new Wireless & Mobile Webinar Series covering a variety of topics relevant for 5G

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – February 13, 2017) – iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, is pleased to announce five additional webinars in its Webinar Series. The free monthly webinars will focus on several Wireless & Mobile topics that are relevant as mobile operators prepare for 5G, as well as current mobile consumer trends in the U.S. The webinars will be presented by Iain Gillott, the president of iGR and one of the wireless industry’s leading analysts.

Following is the list of topics, as well as the date and time for each. These webinars are free and may be registered for individually using the following links.

The Resurgence of mmWave – why now? – Thursday, March 9th, 1pm CST

mmWave frequencies have been in use for many years and are used in a wide range of applications. In the past, services such as LMDS tried to offer residential TV service but failed. But now, major operators are trialing mmWave networks to offer residential Internet service. Why now? What has changed that could make this new approach successful? And what does this mean for the wireless industry going forward?

Moving to the Edge – Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm CDT

Meeting the performance goals of 5G (higher bandwidth, lower latency) requires a fundamental change in the way mobile networks are architected and deployed. Far more application and content processing will take place at the edge of network. But where will this be? At the tower, baseband hub or central office? And what standards are likely to prevail?

Understanding 3.5GHz CBRS – Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm CDT

The Citizens Band Radio Service band (3.5 GHz) is supported by a wide range of big industry names, from Google and Intel to Qualcomm and Nokia. The way CBRS functions is fundamentally different from how licensed spectrum is currently used and promises to enable a range of indoor applications and services. This webinar will look at CBRS, how the band will be licensed and the potential impact on the indoor wireless market.

Consumer Survey Highlights – Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm CDT

iGR will present the highlights from its recent U.S. consumer surveys, discussing satisfaction with mobile services, reasons for churn and the uptake of OTT services and applications, among other subjects.

Fronthaul/Backhaul Update – Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm CDT

With changes in the architecture of mobile networks preparing for 5G, front- and backhaul are becoming key to the operators’ ability to deliver higher bandwidth at lower latencies. This webinar will look at the latest trends in front- and backhaul, the impact of edge computing and the preference of the mobile operators to buy or lease fiber. In addition, the session will explore the options for wireless backhaul and how this will co-exist with fiber.

More information on these webinars, as well as easy registration, can be found on iGR’s website. Alternatively, contact Iain Gillott at (512) 263-5682 or at Iain@iGR-inc.com for additional details.

About iGR

iGR is a market strategy consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile communications industry. Founded by Iain Gillott, one of the wireless industry’s leading analysts, in late 2000 as iGillottResearch, iGR is now in its seventeenth year of operation. iGR continuously researches emerging and existent technologies, technology industries, and consumer markets. We use our detailed research to offer a range of services to help companies improve their position in the marketplace, clearly define their future direction, and ultimately improve their bottom line.

iGR researches a range of wireless and mobile products and technologies, including: smartphones; tablets; mobile wearables; connected cars; mobile applications; bandwidth demand and use; small cell and het-net architectures; mobile EPC and RAN virtualization; DAS; LTE; VoLTE; IMS; IMT-2020; NFC; GSM/GPRS/UMTS/HSPA; CDMA 1x/EV-DO; iDEN; SIP; macro-, pico- and femtocells; mobile backhaul; WiFi and WiFi offload; and SIM and UICC.

A more complete profile of the company can be found at www.igr-inc.com.