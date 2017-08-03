IIBA Launches Global Thought Leadership Program

Bangalore, India, Aug. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) today announced the launch of its Global Thought Leadership Program. To kick-off the program, IIBA celebrated official signing of a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Forrester live from BA Convention in Bangalore, India. The new MOU highlights a commitment to share market perspectives, information and collaborate on content to advance the critical role of business analysis in supporting enterprises to add business value.

IIBA has developed thought leadership content for Business Analysis professionals in collaboration with global market experts and practitioners to release the first discussion paper on Business Analysis and Digital Transformation, available through the IIBA website.

IIBA’s Ashish Mehta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific and Global Thought Leadership explained, “The Global Thought Leadership Program’s intention is to help Business Analysis (BA) professionals continue to expand their knowledge and skills by keeping up with the latest thinking and processes within the industry. The leading-edge insights that the program offers provides BAs the opportunity to evolve professionally and advance their careers.”

Forrester’s Ashutosh Sharma, Vice President and Research Director in India said, “Business Analysts play an important role in aligning the technology outcomes with the business goals by bringing technology function closer to business. IIBA’s program and our collaboration with them intends to keep business and technology leaders informed of how this role can evolve to serve their organization better in the age of the customer”.

The program works with thought leaders across different channels to curate content and share the latest thinking in business analysis practices. Based on market research, the program focuses on, but is not limited to, five topic areas including Design Thinking, Agile, Digital Business Analysis, Customer Experience, Analytics and Enterprise Strategic Analysis, to contribute to better business outcomes.

“The Global Thought Leadership program allows our Business Analysis professionals to take research data and the latest industry thinking and transform it into tangible information to help improve and streamline processes and achieve more impactful business results,” said Sharma.

“This agreement is a natural fit for both organizations. Collaborating with Forrester will support future focused thinking through sharing of ideas. We look forward to working together to meet the needs of the business analysis community both today and in the future,” said Ken Fulmer, President and CEO, IIBA.

The program is designed to deliver content involving best practices, benchmarks and trends, and points of view. Content will be shared through diverse formats including webinars, white papers, videos, infographics, presentations and more.

By capitalizing on forward-thinking and innovative thought leader processes, Business Analysis professionals are able to leverage thought leadership reports and produce better and more effective business results. The Global Thought Leadership Program will also help shape the careers of Business Analysis professionals as the industry evolves and continuously enable development and growth beyond the traditional scope of business analysis.

About International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®)

International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA®) is a professional association dedicated to helping the business analysis community create better business outcomes. Through a global network, IIBA connects more than 29,000 Members and more than 300 Corporate Members and 120 Chapters. As the voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession and discipline and works to maintain the global standard for the practices and certification.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester’s unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.

