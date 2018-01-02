iLOOKABOUT Announces the Appointment of Phillip Millar as a Director

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“iLOOKABOUT” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that on December 20, 2017, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company unanimously agreed to appoint Mr. Phillip Millar as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Millar received a Political Science degree from Western University prior to joining the Canadian Armed Forces as an Infantry Officer with the Royal Canadian Regiment, serving his country for twelve years, deployed on many overseas missions with the United Nations and NATO. Over the course of his career, he received specialized training in Information Warfare with the United States Staff college, Psychological Operations with the British Army, High-Level Strategic and Tactical courses within Canada’s Military, and a variety of vigorous “gut check” courses including Parachute and Reconnaissance Operations.

While serving, he also completed his Master’s degree at Royal Roads University in Conflict Analysis and Resolution, writing his thesis on the impact of cultural awareness and conflict operations.

Mr. Millar has in-depth expertise in the field of leadership. He ran the Leadership School for the Army in Ontario and participated in numerous exchanges with NATO partners developing Leadership Training and Accountability systems for the military chain of command.

After leaving the military for medical purposes, Mr. Millar completed his law degree at Western Law in 2007. He transitioned into the Ministry of the Attorney General as an Assistant Crown Attorney prosecuting those charged with a variety of crimes including numerous fraud cases. He then moved into private practice at a large law firm and practised Civil Litigation and Real Estate until opening his own law firm and building it into a successful and well-known institution in southwestern Ontario.

Mr. Millar is an active real estate investor and has worked on many major projects and start-up ventures creating wealth and jobs within complex regulatory frameworks.

Mr. Gary Yeoman, Chairman & CEO of the Company commented, “Mr. Millar’s diverse and rare background will be an exceptional resource to the Board with his ability and strength in strategic planning, interpretation of complex regulatory regimes, analysis of leadership challenges, and his proven ability to identify and implement unorthodox solutions to challenging problems. We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Mr. Millar to the Board.”

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company’s proprietary StreetScapeTM imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort™, unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPortTM which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

