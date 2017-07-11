Imerys Lac-Des-Iles Natural Graphite Mine Director Joins Nouveau Monde Graphite Team

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NOU)(OTCQB:NMGRF)(FRANKFURT:NM9) (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Trudeau as the Corporation’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Trudeau is an experienced professional specialized in Mining, Production, Engineering and Processing. Mr. Trudeau brings more than 17 years of mine and industrial process management experience to Nouveau Monde, including his most recent post, for the last 6 years, as Natural Graphite Operations Leader of Imerys Graphite and Carbone Canada Inc., Lac-des-Iles project where he was responsible for the mine operations and graphite processing. As Chief Operating Officer at Nouveau Monde, Mr. Trudeau will be responsible for all operational processes, including the supervision of mandatory studies and permits. Mr. Trudeau will also lead the planning, construction and start-up of Nouveau Monde’s demonstration plant.

“Karl is a fantastic addition to our team, his graphite mine production and industrial processing management skills are accretive to our executive team and will be critical to Nouveau Monde at this stage of our Matawinie graphite project development. Nouveau Monde is in a unique and enviable position of having successfully built a team with more than 40 years of unmatched hands-on graphite production and sales experience. In addition, Karl has been a part of a team that transformed a mineral deposit into a viable producer, and he brings that valuable start-up expertise and experience to Nouveau Monde having built projects from the ground up,” said Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde.

Mr. Desaulniers continued, “In addition to his practical knowledge of graphite production, Karl brings a deep understanding of the local community having been born and raised in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area. He’s more than happy to be back and based at our local office where he will play a critical role in our on-going community relations and outreach. He understands the area, the people, and appreciates the economic and social benefits of creating a new industry in this region. I’m very excited to welcome him onboard, he is a perfect fit for our Company and I am confident he will deliver tangible results on all fronts.”

Nouveau Monde granted 500,000 options to Karl Trudeau and 100,000 to other employees as part of there employment package. Each option shall entitle to subscribe for one common share of the Corporation, at a price of $0.30 per common share, for a period of five years from the date of grant. These options were granted in accordance with the terms of the current stock option plan of the Corporation.

About Nouveau Monde

In 2015, Nouveau Monde is developing its Matawinie graphite Project with the objective of becoming the largest graphite mine in North America. The company published a Preliminary Economic Assessment, completed according to NI 43-101 guidelines, in June of 2016. This study demonstrated strong economics with a planned production of 50,000 tpy of high purity flake graphite over a period of 25.7 years which is expected to provide a solid operational margin and relatively low capital expenditures (see press release dated June 22, 2016). The project is located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area, some 120 km north of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It has direct access to all needed infrastructure, labour as well as green and affordable hydroelectricity. Nouveau Monde is developing its project with the highest corporate social responsibility standards while targeting a low environmental footprint (targeting a net zero carbon emission operation).

