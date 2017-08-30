Immunovaccine to Present at 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunovaccine Inc. (TSX:IMV) (OTCQX:IMMVF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced it will present at the 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference set for September 10-12 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York.

Chief Executive Officer Frederic Ors is scheduled to present an overview of the Company’s recent progress and future strategy on Tuesday, September 12, at 10:00 a.m. ET in the Holmes II meeting room of the hotel. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Anna Fryday at AFryday@imvaccine.com.

The presentation will be available on Immunovaccine’s website at www.imvaccine.com following the meeting.

About Immunovaccine

Immunovaccine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. Immunovaccine develops T cell-activating cancer immunotherapies and other vaccine candidates based on DepoVax™, the Company’s patented platform that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. Immunovaccine has advanced two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase 1 human clinical trials and is currently conducting a Phase 1b study with Incyte Corporation assessing lead cancer therapy, DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy in ovarian cancer. The Company is also exploring additional applications of DepoVax™, including DPX-RSV, an innovative vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which has recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial. Immunovaccine also has ongoing clinical projects to assess the potential of DepoVax™ to address malaria and the Zika virus. Connect at www.imvaccine.com.

Immunovaccine Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company, including access to capital, the successful completion of clinical trials and receipt of all regulatory approvals. Immunovaccine Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law.

