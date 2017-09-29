Imperial Announces Extension of Covenant Waiver Under Senior Credit Facility
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports that the waiver of noncompliance with respect to one of the financial covenants under the Senior Credit Facility has been extended from September 30, 2017 to October 13, 2017. The Senior Credit Facility Lenders have requested additional time to review and obtain approvals for the financing plan that was submitted by the Company as required under the original waiver dated August 14, 2017.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead|zinc property in British Columbia.
