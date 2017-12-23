Imperial Closes Oversubscribed Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its rights offering, which expired at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) today. The Company issued a total of 19,080,978 common shares in the rights offering for gross proceeds of approximately $42.9 million.

The Company issued a total of 16,119,049 common shares under basic subscription privileges in the rights offering and a total of 2,961,929 common shares under additional subscription privileges. To the knowledge of the Company, no person will become an insider as a result of the rights offering. The total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company upon completion of the rights offering is 114,505,472.

Since all of the shares available in the rights offering were subscribed for by holders of rights, no additional shares were required to be issued pursuant to the Company’s Standby Guarantee Agreement with N. Murray Edwards (“Edwards”) and East Lane LLC (“East Lane”), whose investments are managed by Fairholme Capital Management, LLC.

The proceeds of the rights offering will be used as set out in the Company’s rights offering circular dated November 20, 2017, including the payment of fees to Edwards and East Lane in accordance with the Standby Guarantee Agreement.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities regarding the Standby Guarantee Agreement referenced herein have not been registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company registered the offer and sale of the shares issuable on exercise of the rights on a Form F-7 registration statement (File No. 333-221700) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, a copy of which can be found at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting the Chief Financial Officer at 604.488.2666 or by email at adeepwell@imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is an exploration, mine development and operating company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Mount Polley copper/gold mine in British Columbia the Red Chris copper/gold mine in northern British Columbia, and the Huckleberry copper mine located near Houston, British Columbia.

Imperial Contact Information

Forward-Looking Information and Risks Notice

