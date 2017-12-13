Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. Announces Shareholder Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (TSXV:IGP) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, by a vote of 92% in favour, it has received shareholder approval for the adoption of an amended and restated stock option plan (the “New Plan”) at the annual shareholder meeting held today. Under the New Plan, originally disclosed in its news release dated May 29, 2017, the maximum number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance is fixed at 720,000, representing approximately 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

As disclosed in its news release dated May 29, 2017, the Company granted an additional 522,000 stock options, with each option permitting the option holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.85 per share, to certain directors and officers of the Company. The options vest on the date of grant and have a term of five years, expiring on May 26, 2022. In addition to shareholder approval, the grant of these options was also subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, which was received on June 6, 2017.

About Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd.

The Company is an agricultural company that seeks to provide investors returns through the cultivation and processing of North American ginseng in Ontario and the marketing of its root to Asia.

