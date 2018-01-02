Imperial Provides Additional Details Regarding Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) is providing additional details of the rights offering completed on December 22, 2017.

To the knowledge of the Company, no person became an insider as a result of the rights offering. Existing insiders acquired an aggregate of 8,340,752 shares pursuant to basic subscription privileges and 1,680,507 shares pursuant to additional subscription privileges. Upon completion of the rights offering, 44,246,623 shares are held by N. Murray Edwards and his affiliates, representing approximately 38.6% of the Company’s shares.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property in British Columbia.

