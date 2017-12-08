Improper use of holiday laser lights could pose threat to aviation safety

OTTAWA, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA is reminding people to be cautious when installing decorative laser lights this holiday season.

Laser projectors that shine festive displays on houses must be aimed at solid surfaces and not towards the sky. Skyward beams can enter the cockpit of an aircraft and pose a risk to pilots.

NAV CANADA says many people are surprised to learn that these popular holiday light kits can be as potentially dangerous as other type of lasers. Consumers are asked to read the warning labels on the package and carefully follow the directions when setting up the display.

Residents who live within 10 kilometres of an airport should check the angle of the laser’s projection to ensure the display does not extend in the sky beyond their home.

In recent weeks there has been a spike in the number of laser strikes reported by pilots. The increase is likely to be due to improper use of holiday lights.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

NAV CANADA is a partner in Aireon LLC, an international joint venture deploying a space based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system that will expand air traffic surveillance to all regions of the globe.

