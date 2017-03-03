Improvements to Affordable Housing in Red Deer Underway

RED DEER, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of Red Deer by investing more than $800,000 in joint funding to upgrade affordable housing units.

In particular, community housing tenants will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing social housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like furnace upgrades, hot water tank replacements and windows.

Quick facts:

The federal and provincial governments are providing combined funding of more than $57 million province-wide to affordable housing capital maintenance projects through 2018.

Projects that will receive funding in Red Deer include social housing and seniors’ buildings. Renovations and repairs will take place at 11 buildings owned or operated by Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter, Parkland Community Living and Supports Society, Piper Creek Foundation and Red Deer Housing Authority.

The announcement took place at Red Deer 1, which will receive some $345,000 in funding for items like windows, doors and furnaces.

Quotes:

“With financial support from the Government of Canada, social housing providers will be able to move forward with renovations and repairs to existing buildings. This will help to improve the quality of life for tenants, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home. – Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

“In a tough economy, everyday Albertans deserve a government that makes life better. That’s why our government is investing in upgrades for affordable housing in Red Deer that are much needed.” – Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Red Deer Housing Authority (RDHA) is looking forward to the capital improvements made possible by this funding which allows us to make over 20 units more energy efficient by the installation of new windows and furnaces. Safe and secure housing is a priority for RDHA and we thank the Federal and Provincial governments for making these improvements possible.” – Don Wielinga, Red Deer Housing Authority Board Chair

