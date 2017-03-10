Improvements to Seniors and Low-Income Housing in Lethbridge Underway

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of Lethbridge by investing more than $1.3 million in joint funding to upgrade and repair seniors and affordable housing units.

In particular, seniors and low-income tenants will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing social housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like mechanical systems, sidewalk improvements and to address accessibility issues.

Quick facts:

The federal and provincial governments are providing combined funding of more than $57 million province-wide to affordable housing capital maintenance projects through 2018.

Projects that will receive funding in Lethbridge include low-income and seniors’ buildings. Upgrades and repairs will take place at buildings owned or operated by the Green Acres Foundation, L’Arche Association of Lethbridge, the Southern Alcare Society and the YWCA of Lethbridge.

The announcement took place at the Garden View Lodge, owned by the Green Acres Foundation. Green Acres will receive about $1.2 million in funding for items like elevator upgrades and replacing tubs with walk-in showers.

Quotes:

“Our government is investing in much needed upgrades for affordable housing in Lethbridge. This will help to make life better for Albertans, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home.” – Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

“In a tough economy, everyday Albertans deserve a government that makes life better. That’s why our government is investing in upgrades and repairs for affordable and seniors housing in Lethbridge that are much needed.” – Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years.

The Alberta government ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The Alberta Jobs Plan will invest $1.2 billion for affordable housing capital needs over the next five years.

Affordable Housing Capital Funding Projects – Lethbridge