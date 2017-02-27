Improvements to Seniors’ Lodges in Rural Alberta Underway

CAMROSE, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 27, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of rural Alberta by investing more than $14 million in joint funding to upgrade affordable housing units.

In particular, seniors will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing seniors’ housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like hot water tank replacements, furnace upgrades, and roof repairs.

Quick facts:

The federal and provincial governments are providing combined funding of more than $57 million province-wide to affordable housing capital maintenance projects through 2018.

More than $14 million will be invested in more than 300 projects in rural Alberta.

The announcement took place at Wild Rose Villa, which will receive some $350,000 in funding to replace the electronic door system, the roof and the fire alarm system.

Quotes:

“Our government is investing in affordable housing in rural Alberta and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With the combined efforts of our partners, we are going to give a hand up to Albertans in need.” – Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

“Seniors helped build this province and deserve to retire in dignity. Seniors’ lodges are the cornerstone of rural communities. Our government is working to make life better for rural Albertans by investing in upgrades in affordable housing, including seniors housing.” – Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“These types of investments are much needed to maintain and extend the life of these properties and we appreciate the federal and provincial government’s contribution to support affordable housing in Alberta.”- Odell Olson, Board Chair, Bethany Nursing Home of Camrose

Associated links:

Stay connected:

