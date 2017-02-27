Monday, February 27, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Improvements to Seniors’ Lodges in Rural Alberta Underway

CAMROSE, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 27, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of rural Alberta by investing more than $14 million in joint funding to upgrade affordable housing units.

In particular, seniors will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing seniors’ housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like hot water tank replacements, furnace upgrades, and roof repairs.

Quick facts:

  • The federal and provincial governments are providing combined funding of more than $57 million province-wide to affordable housing capital maintenance projects through 2018.
  • More than $14 million will be invested in more than 300 projects in rural Alberta.
  • The announcement took place at Wild Rose Villa, which will receive some $350,000 in funding to replace the electronic door system, the roof and the fire alarm system.

Quotes:

“Our government is investing in affordable housing in rural Alberta and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With the combined efforts of our partners, we are going to give a hand up to Albertans in need.” – Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

“Seniors helped build this province and deserve to retire in dignity. Seniors’ lodges are the cornerstone of rural communities. Our government is working to make life better for rural Albertans by investing in upgrades in affordable housing, including seniors housing.” – Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“These types of investments are much needed to maintain and extend the life of these properties and we appreciate the federal and provincial government’s contribution to support affordable housing in Alberta.”- Odell Olson, Board Chair, Bethany Nursing Home of Camrose

Associated links:

  • CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC’s operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.
  • The Alberta government ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The Alberta Jobs Plan will invest $1.2 billion for affordable housing capital needs over the next five years. To achieve these outcomes, the ministry works with seniors, Albertans who require housing supports, their families and caregivers, communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at www.seniors-housing.gov.ab.ca.

Stay connected:

Affordable Housing Capital Funding Recipients in Rural Alberta

St. Paul Abilities Network Society (S.P.A.N.) $ 30,000
Acadia Foundation $ 50,000
Action North Recovery Centre $ 60,000
Barrhead & District Social Housing Association $ 362,900
Battle River Foundation $ 40,000
Bea Fisher Centre $ 42,000
Beaver Foundation $ 110,000
Bethany Nursing Home Of Camrose, Alberta $ 1,198,146
Big Country Housing Authority $ 231,300
Bosco Homes $ 18,000
Bow Valley Regional Housing $ 115,000
Brazeau Seniors’ Foundation $ 704,965
Brigantia Place – A Camrose Society $ 66,000
Camrose Association For Community Living $ 18,000
Canadian Mental Health Association $ 18,000
Castor And District Housing Authority $ 120,000
Claresholm Housing Authority $ 280,500
County Of Stettler Housing Authority $ 140,000
Crowsnest Pass Senior Housing $ 10,000
Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre Society $ 45,000
Drumheller And District Seniors Foundation $ 67,292
Drumheller Housing Administration $ 10,000
Eagle Hill Foundation $ 25,257
Fishing Lake Metis Settlement Seniors Lodge Society $ 30,000
Fort McMurray Women’s Crisis Society $ 48,000
Forty Mile Foundation $ 163,000
Grande Spirit Foundation $ 455,000
Greater North Foundation $ 388,082
Heart River Housing $ 790,025
Heartland Housing Foundation $ 77,000
Kneehill Housing Corporation $ 54,438
Lac Ste. Anne Foundation $ 107,000
Lakeland Lodge And Housing Foundation $ 270,000
Lamont County Housing Foundation $ 80,000
Leduc Foundation $ 230,000
Legion West Heritage Society $ 6,000
Lesser Slave Lake Regional Housing Authority $ 716,000
Lloydminster Region Housing Group $ 50,000
M.D. Of Minburn Foundation $ 110,000
M.D. Of St. Paul Foundation $ 135,897
Marquis Foundation $ 22,000
Meridian Foundation $ 165,000
Mosquito Creek Foundation $ 770,000
Mountain View Seniors’ Housing $ 580,080
Newell Housing Association $ 25,000
North Peace Housing Foundation $ 454,171
Parkland Community Living And Supports Society $ 9,000
Parkland Foundation $ 260,000
Pembina Housing Authority $ 14,531
Porcupine Hills Seniors Foundation $ 50,000
Provost Senior Citizens Home Foundation $ 15,000
Rehoboth, A Christian Association for the Mentally Handicapped $ 15,000
Ridge Country Housing $ 7,500
Robin Hood Association $ 30,000
Rocky Senior Housing Council $ 50,000
Rocky View Foundation $ 24,000
Strathcona Shelter Society Ltd. $ 60,000
Sturgeon Foundation $ 1,340,000
Taber And District Housing Foundation $ 135,269
The Evergreens Foundation $ 174,000
The Smoky Lake Foundation $ 733,000
The Wood Buffalo Housing And Development Corporation $ 45,000
Vegreville Association For Living In Dignity $ 30,000
Vermilion & District Housing Foundation $ 26,000
Westlock Foundation $ 749,757
Westlock Independence Network $ 9,000
Westwinds Communities $ 438,500
Wetaskiwin And District Association for Community Service $ 18,000
Wheatland Housing Management Body $ 135,000
Total $ 13,857,610
Emilie Gauduchon
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Duclos
819-654-5546
[email protected]

Tim Chu
Press Secretary
Alberta Seniors and Housing
780-293-8024
[email protected]

Renee Nat
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
403-515-2963
[email protected]

