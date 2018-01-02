In its Annual Best Places Issue, Sunset Announces its List of 20 Towns that “Redefine the West”

OAKLAND, CA–(Marketwired – January 02, 2018) – Sunset, the defining lifestyle brand of the modern American West, has announced its list of “20 Game-Changers That Are Redefining the West” as part of its annual “Best Places” issue. The article can be found in the February issue of the magazine, on newstands now, as well as online at https://www.sunset.com/bestplaces2018.

“The West was founded by pioneers and continues to evolve thanks to that same pioneering spirit as forward-thinking opportunity seekers transform cities and towns into hubs of innovation, big and small,” said Irene Edwards, Sunset Editor-in-Chief. “This year’s Best Places to Live list celebrates the places that are thinking smart about their futures, from innovative community leaders to futuristic tech and small business incubators.”

In the February issue, Sunset’s editors find 20 examples of cities and towns that exemplify the best of Western living for today and tomorrow. The winners in each region include:

Northern California: Sacramento, CA (runners up: Eureka, CA; Fresno, CA; Truckee, CA) Sunset editors noted Sacramento “is giving city dwellers a taste of both town and country” thanks to its city gardening programs and farm-to-table dining.”

(runners up: Eureka, CA; Fresno, CA; Truckee, CA) Southern California: Carlsbad, CA (runners up: Culver City, CA; Palm Springs, CA; Oxnard, CA) According to the editors, Carlsbad is a “digital hub [that] has upped its game to embrace both its inner geek and outdoor enthusiast.”

(runners up: Culver City, CA; Palm Springs, CA; Oxnard, CA) Mountains: Salida, CO (runners up: Missoula, MT; Cochrane, Alberta; Reno, NV) Salida was rediscovered when “people realized they could buy a Victorian for a steal, and artists could spend their time creating instead of working an office job,” Sunset’s editors reveal.

(runners up: Missoula, MT; Cochrane, Alberta; Reno, NV) Southwest: Albuquerque, NM (runners up: Taos, NM; Flagstaff, AZ; Tempe, AZ) “Considering the strong public-art program, miles of hiking trails, and 310 annual days of sunshine, it’s no wonder the locals don’t boast. They’re too busy living,” write Sunset’s editors on their reasons for choosing Albuquerque.

(runners up: Taos, NM; Flagstaff, AZ; Tempe, AZ) Northwest: Tacoma, WA (runners up: Corvallis, OR; Sisters, OR; Spokane, WA) Tacoma’s revitalization “is years in the making” note Sunset editors, thanks in part to an influx of creative makers who are taking advantage of the city’s industrial warehouses to create incubators and establish new businesses.

(runners up: Corvallis, OR; Sisters, OR; Spokane, WA)

The roundup of “20 Game-Changers That Are Redefining the West” also features personal stories of local residents. Readers will also find compelling facts on each city including population, median home value, percentage of tree coverage, and number of farmers markets and parks.

“Every year, Sunset embarks on a search for the best places in the West. This year our search began by identifying maverick towns and cities beyond perennial centers of change such as Los Angeles and San Francisco,” explained Sunset Executive Editor Lauren Ladoceour. “Once we found the towns and cities investing in tomorrowland industries, community models, and ideas, we crunched the numbers, like census data, housing prices, and jobs, to determine value and livability. Our final step is to dig into the soul of a place by asking community leaders and families who’ve recently moved there: What makes your town the best?”

