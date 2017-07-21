In New 1E Survey, 10 Percent of U.S. IT Pros Say Their Enterprises Were Infected by WannaCry; 86 Percent Diverted Significant Resources To Fending Off Attack

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Jul 21, 2017) – 1E, which provides the only software lifecycle automation solutions that can handle both routine IT tasks and emergency actions in real time, announced today the results of new research into the impact and legacy of the recent WannaCry ransomware attacks.

In May 2017, the WannaCry virus entered the history books as one of the most destructive ransomware attacks of all time; it was followed weeks later by the Petya virus, which had a similar impact. Both attacks exploited vulnerabilities in old, unpatched and outdated Windows systems libraries. Enterprises that stayed current on their operating system updates and patching saw very little impact from either attack.

1E’s survey of 400+ U.S. IT professionals found:

10 percent said their organization was infected during the WannaCry attack.

86 percent said their organization had to divert significant resources to safeguard itself during the attack. 70 percent reported working over at least one weekend; about one in ten reported working three or more weekends as a result of the attack.

With respect to keeping software current:

86 percent of respondents reported that their organization doesn’t or can’t rollout security updates immediately — exactly the same proportion as had to divert resources to safeguarding against the attack.

Only 11 percent of respondents said their organization had completed its Windows 10 migrations.

13 percent said their organization is accelerating its Windows 10 deployment because of WannaCry.

71 percent said the WannaCry attacks have increased their commitment to staying current on software updates and patching (that number rises to 87 percent for those infected by WannaCry).

27 percent said that as a result of WannaCry, management had made more IT resources available to help the organization stay current and /or accelerate its OS migration.

“There is growing a concern that we have entered an era in which this kind of attack becomes the new normal,” said Sumir Karayi, founder and CEO of 1E. “It’s more important than ever that organizations stay current and ensure that software is kept up-to-date and fully patched at all times. WannaCry was a huge wakeup call that elevated security concerns to boardroom level — IT teams can’t afford to leave their organizations exposed.”

To read, “The #StayCurrent Report: analyzing the impact and legacy of WannaCry,” visit https://www.1e.com/resource-center/the-stay-current-report-analyzing-the-impact-and-legacy-of-wannacry/.

About 1E

In an age where every business depends on software for its daily operations, only 1E’s Software Lifecycle Automation solutions allow companies to fully automate routine IT tasks and respond to infrastructure emergencies in real time. 1E’s solutions enhance Microsoft’s SCCM and complement other device management platforms to manage the entire software lifecycle — request, acquire, deploy, secure, retire — and allow IT teams to work faster and stay focused on business-critical innovation. 1,700+ customers around the world, including Verizon Wireless, Dell, ING, Nestlé, BNP Paribas and Ford Motor Company, rely on 1E to gain unprecedented insight and control over their IT estates. Learn more at www.1E.com or follow @1E_Global.