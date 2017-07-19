In Ovations Holdings, Inc. Appoints Gary Williams as its Lead Advisor of Operations for its Cannabis/Hemp Division

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Jul 19, 2017) – In Ovations Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: INOH) today announced that Mr. Gary Williams has joined the company as the Lead Advisor of our Cannabis and Hemp Division. Williams brings to In Ovations Holdings more than 20 years of experience in global operations. His experience includes coordinating the operations of large scale companies, and being responsible for their end-to-end supply chain management and product delivery.

Mr. Williams began his journey into the cannabis/hemp arenas in Colorado when Bill 1284 Cannabis Regulations were put into place. Entrance into the industry was defined in a compliance and security role which helped clients understand and live by the regulations that defined the industry at that point in time.

Mr. Williams received the opportunity to be a team leader on a proposal team for the Nevada Medical Marijuana Program and the team won a total of 7 licenses in Nevada under the new regulations. The team also won licenses in Colorado, Washington State, Oregon, and is now working on California and Florida.

During the license process, Mr. Williams was made aware of other opportunities at hand in the industry. He accepted a partnership as owner of a Medical Dispensary in McMinnville Oregon, which became the first Cashless Dispensary in the US and was a successful operation. Mr. Williams was exposed to many of the integrated operations around the McMinnville area and was soon taken on as Operations Manager for a Grow Operation as well as Concentrate manufacturer.

Mr. Williams is currently working to win licensing in 5 states and is 100% dedicated to the cannabis and hemp industries and helping companies find their way through an industry that has no precedent to follow. Mr. Williams makes one statement and it is the same as it has always been: “It is about the medicine and what it can do for the people.”

Gary Williams, Advisor of Cannabis and Hemp division, stated, “I am eager to make In Ovations Holdings an International brand. My passion is working with people, and I am excited to begin working with In Ovations Holdings at such an exciting time for the Organization as it is ready to experience exponential growth.”

Dr. Kevin Hughes, Chief Scientific Officer, stated, “The addition of Mr. Williams along with his expertise in local and state cannabis compliance sectors is critical for the financial growth and new revenue streams for INOH. He will be paramount in leading the rapidly expanding opportunities that are currently presenting themselves, along with future endeavors.”

Mark Goldberg, CEO, stated, “We are excited to bring Gary on board to the team, as we believe his leadership and his expertise in production and overall business operations will help our company to grow in the sales of products that will soon be announced. The company is in a unique position to gain substantial growth and revenue streams through its entry into the medical cannabis industry. We are currently identifying additional leaders in the industry and expect more updates as we continue to enhance our management team.”

Additional information on INOH’s new technologies and Cannabis Industry services will be made available as appropriate.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary, Electro Verde Inc., entered into a marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies, Inc. which manufactures and supplies revolutionary water filtration systems featuring breakthrough technology, most notably, Ionic Adsorption Micro Filtration. Seychelle is a prominent company in the fast-growing water filtration industry, who markets a complete line of top-quality portable water filtration products and brands in North America and worldwide. The company is a minority owner of Atmospheric Water Aquarius Brands) a company involved in water purification. The Company is also engaged in identifying and engaging in other business opportunities for purposes of diversification and revenue generation.

Natural Wellness Depot, doing business as CBD Wellness Depot, is Michigan’s premier distributor of Hemp and CBD containing Wellness products serving the Midwest and Southeast. Carrying more than 100 different products, Natural Wellness Depot currently meets the needs of more than 600 retail locations, medical clinics and natural wellness centers; including approximately 300 provisioning centers in Michigan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the statements made herein.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. does not grow, process, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).