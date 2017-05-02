In Ovations Holdings, Inc. Closes Multi Million Dollar Marketing Distribution Agreements with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies and Aquarius Brands

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – May 2, 2017) – In Ovations Holdings (OTC PINK: INOH) Closes on two Multi Million dollar marketing distribution agreements.

In Ovations Holdings is happy to announce that it has closed on the marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental, which is currently doing multi million dollars in sales per year after a strategic revamping of management and plans to roll out our water filtration bottle through a major box store in the United States to be announced. Our executed agreement includes but is not limited to the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Africa as well as Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Brazil. Our subsidiary Electro Verde is also doing the necessary valuation and valuable consideration of the potential customers through its management in the Dominican Republic to achieve and execute these initiatives.

Aquarius Brands is now selling the Aquaboy Pro II in Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Amazon, Super Green Stores, Unbelievable Sale and others. They are also on target to do more than a million dollars in sales this year. We are also in the process of selling our products in other countries through our Latin American Distribution sources.

Mark Goldberg, CEO of In Ovations Holdings, Inc. stated, “I am very pleased with the new direction of the company’s future. We are working tirelessly on bringing new and enhanced value to the company and our shareholders. We will have the breakdown of all of the numbers in our June financials.”

We will continue to update our shareholders as our business plans unfold.

ABOUT

AWS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aquarius Brands™ a group of companies specializing in water generation, conservation and education for homes, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, utility companies and more. Aquarius Brands™ products include AWS AquaBoy® air to water generators™, Boomerang™ high-capacity compact bottling machines™, Retrax solar solutions™ and DroughtBuster™ water saving devices.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary, Electro Verde Inc., entered into a marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies, Inc. which manufactures and supplies revolutionary water filtration systems featuring breakthrough technology, most notably, Ionic Adsorption Micro Filtration. Seychelle is a prominent company in the fast-growing water filtration industry, who markets a complete line of top-quality portable water filtration products and brands in North America and worldwide. The company is a minority owner of Atmospheric Water Solutions, (Aquarius Brands) a company involved in water purification. The Company is also engaged in identifying and engaging in other business opportunities for purposes of diversification and revenue generation.

Safe Harbor Statement:

