Inaugural SPRI and USOC Conference on the Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport Attracts Medical Experts and Researchers from Across the Country

VAIL, CO–(Marketwired – January 27, 2017) – The Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) will jointly host the inaugural Conference on the Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport this coming weekend. The two-day event will address current research and clinical aspects of sustaining the health of athletes of all ages through sports and exercise medicine. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Vail beginning Saturday, Jan. 28 with a welcome reception kicking the festivities off on Friday evening.

A lengthy list of esteemed speakers will be featured at the conference, including SPRI Co-Chairman and Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic Dr. Marc J. Philippon and United States Olympic Committee Managing Director of Sports Medicine Dr. Bill Moreau.

“The Steadman Philippon Research Institute is proud to host this unique event,” said Philippon. “Dr. Bill Moreau at the USOC has been a huge proponent of this conference and we are grateful to him and the USOC for their partnership. At SPRI we are always emphasizing prevention as the number one way to combat injuries and lengthy rehabilitation. We look forward to sharing our findings and studies this weekend at the prevention conference.”

“This is going to be groundbreaking,” said Moreau, who as the founder and CEO of DConline has a long history of successfully presenting postgraduate education and is a certified online instructor. “We are happy to see so many come and join the seminar to learn and contribute to the sports medicine community that is focused on preserving and improving the health of athletes.”

The target audience for this special event is physicians and other healthcare providers engaged in the care of patients with sports related injuries, primarily adolescents and young adults. The primary objective is that upon completion of this conference participants will be better able to: Recognize injury patterns in specific sports; identify sports specific injuries and possible areas for reduction of injuries; implement standard screening programs in youth athletes and high-risk populations and participate in injury prevention programs.

Other esteemed speakers from The Steadman Clinic and SPRI include Johnny Huard, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Director of Center for Regenerative Sport Medicine; Robert F. LaPrade, MD, PhD, complex knee surgeon and Chief Medical Officer; Peter Millett, MD, shoulder specialist and Medical Director of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail; Randy Viola, MD, hand, wrist, elbow and orthopaedic trauma specialist and Head Team Physician Men’s US Alpine Ski Team.

The list of presenters also includes keynote speaker Michael F. Bergeron, Ph.D., FACSM, Senior Vice President of Development and Applications, Center for Advanced Analytics in Sport and Health, GAMECHANGER ANALYTICS; Dawn Comstock, PhD. Professor of Epidemiology, Colorado School of Public Health; Kyle Wilkens, PA-C, ATC-L, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Medical Director and Gillian Bowers, PT, SCS, Senior Clinical Specialist, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association.

To obtain further information, please visit https://www.sprivail.org/events/injury-prevention-seminar.