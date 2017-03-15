Income Financial: Financial Results to December 31, 2016
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – Income Financial Trust (“Income Financial”) announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2016 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial’s website at www.quadravest.com.
Investor Relations
416-304-4443
toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372),
www.quadravest.com
