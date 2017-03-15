Wednesday, March 15, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | Income Financial: Financial Results to December 31, 2016

Income Financial: Financial Results to December 31, 2016

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – Income Financial Trust (“Income Financial”) announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2016 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial’s website at www.quadravest.com.

Investor Relations
416-304-4443
toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372),
www.quadravest.com
Recommended
Appriss Creates Enterprise Data Sciences Team to Expand Analytics Capabilities