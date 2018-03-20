Tuesday, March 20, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Income Financial: Financial Results to December 31, 2017

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Income Financial Trust (“Income Financial”) announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2017 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial’s website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416‐304‐4443, toll free at 1‐877‐4‐Quadra (1‐877‐478‐2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.

