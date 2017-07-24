INCOMPAS to Debut Single Annual Trade Show in Fall

WASHINGTON, DC–(Marketwired – Jul 24, 2017) – INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, announced today that it is changing its event format starting in 2018, moving The INCOMPAS Show to once a year in the Fall. In addition, the association will expand its popular INCOMPAS Policy Summit in the Nation’s Capital to include educational sessions that address policy implications for business and other elements from the traditional Spring INCOMPAS Show.

“INCOMPAS is bringing together Internet and communications companies from across the country to foster stronger business relationships and policy advocacy with these changes to our events,” said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. “By hosting our annual trade show each Fall in San Francisco, and enhancing the educational content at the Spring Policy Summit, we are giving our members, as well as their partners, customers and prospects, the chance to optimize their time, as well as marketing and travel budgets. In addition, it has become increasingly important for our members, leading wired and wireless network, infrastructure and internet content companies to come to Washington, D.C., and advocate for pro-competition and innovation policies that create jobs.”

As the INCOMPAS membership has evolved to include a broad array of internet, streaming, content, communications, network and technology companies that need access to open, competitive markets, it became clear that they would benefit from a single, anchor trade show that offered industry-leading keynotes, a robust agenda featuring both business and policy panels and workshops, an active trade show and numerous opportunities for networking and hosting meetings.

“Our membership and show attendees have asked for a single, targeted show once a year, and INCOMPAS is listening,” said Deborah Ward, CEO of TSI and chairwoman of the INCOMPAS board. “We are excited to return to San Francisco and bring together buyers and sellers to explore lucrative business opportunities, and deliver a high-quality agenda that will keep everyone informed about the latest policy and technology trends impacting their companies.”

The INCOMPAS Show: Fall 2017 will take place October 15-17 at the Marriott Marquis San Francisco. The show will offer many new features and partnerships, including:

Colocating with the Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS), a consortium of in-building wireless solution providers, which is hosting the NEDAS San Francisco Symposium on Tuesday, October 17 – The NEDAS San Francisco Symposium will provide a full day of workshops and training sessions to educate attendees on the technologies and solutions driving growth throughout the in-building wireless industry, gives infrastructure providers more insight into wireless solutions and helps enable IoT everywhere. Prior to the one-day symposium, on Sunday, October 15, Ilissa Miller, president of NEDAS and CEO of iMiller Public Relations, will host a marketing workshop — “Five Steps to a Successful Marketing Plan” — that is open to attendees of both events.

Women in Tech Networking Breakfast – Co-hosted by INCOMPAS and Women in the Channel (WiC), a grassroots organization empowering women to advance their careers in telecom and IT, the breakfast will feature a session on “Confidence and Connections: Elevating Each Other.” Taking place on Tuesday, October 17, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and led by WiC Founder Nancy Ridge, executive vice president for Telecom Brokers, the session will focus on the challenges women in tech face in becoming leaders, as well as specific strategies for meeting these challenges head on.

Debut of the new ChannelVision Expo West (Cvx West), which will host a pavilion featuring channel partners who can promote carriers’ products and services to the small and mid-sized business market.

Daily educational content hosted by INCOMPAS – Policy-oriented workshops on Open Internet and broadband infrastructure deployment and panel discussions on how to successfully integrate companies after a merger, advancements in fiber deployment and emerging technologies, and leveraging SD-WAN as a platform for new revenue-producing services.

The Buyers Forum – Back by popular demand, the Buyers Forum facilitates exclusive networking time for vendors and qualified industry buyers.

An exclusive arrangement with Marketwired, through iMiller Public Relations, offering exhibitors and sponsors flat-rate press release distribution for news announced at the show.

In Fall 2018, The INCOMPAS Show will be back at the Marriott Marquis on October 21-24.

The 2018 INCOMPAS Policy Summit will take place in February at the Newseum, in Washington, D.C. Now in its fourth year, The INCOMPAS Policy Summit offers attendees a unique opportunity to hear from policymakers and lawmakers, and meet with key representatives on Capitol Hill and at the Federal Communications Commission.

For more information on exhibits or sponsorships at The INCOMPAS Show: Fall 2017 featuring the NEDAS Symposium in San Francisco, email Samantha Edidin or call 312-673-5685. For additional details about The INCOMPAS Policy Summit, email Jenny Gilbert or call 202-296-6650.

